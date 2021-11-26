Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nominations Sought For New Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan Advisory Group

Friday, 26 November 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking nominations for members of a new advisory group to support implementation of Aotearoa’s first area specific fisheries plan – the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

Director of fisheries management Emma Taylor says the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is a key action in the Government’s strategy to restore the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf, Revitalising the Gulf – Government Action on the Sea Change Plan, released in June.

"We know there is increasing pressure from marine and land-based activities and Revitalising the Gulf sets a roadmap of actions to protect it for future generations to enjoy.

"The new Advisory Group will provide input and advice to support finalising our country’s first area specific fisheries plan. They’ll also monitor the plan’s implementation and evaluate its success.

"Members of the Advisory Group will represent the various interests in the Hauraki Gulf including customary, recreational, and commercial fishing interests, along with environmental and regional interests.

"We’re asking for people to nominate suitable candidates who have expertise and knowledge in either fisheries management or ecosystem-based fisheries processes and planning.

"We’re also asking for expressions of interest for the role of chair of the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan Advisory Group.

"Members of the new Group will contribute to the development of fisheries management solutions and research priorities for the Hauraki Gulf. Their previous fisheries knowledge and expertise will support important fisheries management decisions."

Administered by Fisheries New Zealand, the Group will meet monthly for the first 3 months, and then approximately 4 times per year for the remainder of their 3-year term.

If you know anyone suited to being a member of the new Advisory Group, or you think this role is for you, information and how to make a nomination is available [PDF, 555 KB]

Nominations are now open until Friday 17 December 2021. Decisions on the successful members and Chair of the Group will be made in the new year and announced in late-February 2022.

Background information

In June, the Government launched its strategy in response to the Sea Change – Tai Timu Tai Pari – Hauraki Gulf Marine Spatial Plan: Revitalising the Gulf – Government Action on the Sea Change Plan

The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan is a key action in the Government’s strategy to revitalise the health and mauri of the Hauraki Gulf.

Fisheries actions in Revitalising the Gulf include:

  • New Zealand’s first area specific fisheries plan
  • a framework for fisheries indicators and monitoring
  • establishing an advisory group to support the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan.

The Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan will focus on:

  • healthy, functioning aquatic environments that support sustainable fisheries
  • fish stocks at levels which meet the needs of treaty partners and stakeholders
  • inclusive and integrated regional participation in governance of fisheries

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

KiwiRail: Chief Executive Steps Down
Greg Miller has resigned as Group Chief Executive of KiwiRail, with his resignation effective immediately, KiwiRail Acting Chair Sue McCormack says. Mr Miller advised that recent and sustained allegations in the media, while rejected by him, have become such a distraction that he has decided that it was in the best interest of him, his family and KiwiRail to step down, Ms McCormack says... More>>




Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Strike Notices Announced For National Rail Stoppage

Strike action by rail workers is set to paralyse KiwiRail operations next month, affecting both rail and ferry transport. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says the Union has served KiwiRail two separate strike notices at the same time this morning... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 