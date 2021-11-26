Ngāti Kahungunu To Lead Affordable Housing Development In Napier

Plans for the development and construction of over 600 homes in Napier, led by local iwi Ngāti Kahungunu, have been announced today.

Ngāti Kahungunu owned K3 Kahungunu Property (K3) is in discussions with the Crown to purchase and develop land on Riverbend Road, Maraenui, which will provide housing solutions for whānau.

“This is one of the biggest developments seen in the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe for years,” says Ngāti Kahungunu Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

“It will not only change the lives of whānau who will reside here, but also our whānau who will be upskilling, training and working on the infrastructure and housing construction over the next five years,” Mr Tomoana says.

Working alongside Kāinga Ora, private developers, Community Housing Providers and tangata whenua, the K3 vision is for a development that enables the regeneration of native flora and fauna, protection of water quality and other integrated environmental features alongside affordable, accessible housing.

“Our master plan, which is undergoing some amendments, proposes the development of over 600 homes and includes green open spaces, shopping amenities and community services,” says Aayden Clarke, Chief Executive, K3.

The 22 hectare site is adjacent to Pukemokimoki Marae and is currently used for cropping and other horticulture.

Local Kaumātua and Chair of Pukemokimoki Marae, Tiwana Aranui, believes the development is an opportunity to enhance the mana and capability within local whānau, for the betterment of mokopuna. “Māori have a responsibility to manaaki our people using our Kahungunu tikanga,” Mr Aranui says.

The Chair of Ngati Paarau, Chad Tareha, who has been providing mana whenua guidance to the project says, “it is a privilege to work alongside K3 on this project, which will be the first time a housing development of this scale will see genuine mana whenua engagement.”

Work is underway to apply for resource consent in the new year, while construction is expected to begin at the end of 2022. Whānau interested in the Riverbend Road development can keep up to date via the K3 Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

