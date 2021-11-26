Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ngāti Kahungunu To Lead Affordable Housing Development In Napier

Friday, 26 November 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Plans for the development and construction of over 600 homes in Napier, led by local iwi Ngāti Kahungunu, have been announced today.

Ngāti Kahungunu owned K3 Kahungunu Property (K3) is in discussions with the Crown to purchase and develop land on Riverbend Road, Maraenui, which will provide housing solutions for whānau.

“This is one of the biggest developments seen in the Ngāti Kahungunu rohe for years,” says Ngāti Kahungunu Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

“It will not only change the lives of whānau who will reside here, but also our whānau who will be upskilling, training and working on the infrastructure and housing construction over the next five years,” Mr Tomoana says.

Working alongside Kāinga Ora, private developers, Community Housing Providers and tangata whenua, the K3 vision is for a development that enables the regeneration of native flora and fauna, protection of water quality and other integrated environmental features alongside affordable, accessible housing.

“Our master plan, which is undergoing some amendments, proposes the development of over 600 homes and includes green open spaces, shopping amenities and community services,” says Aayden Clarke, Chief Executive, K3.

The 22 hectare site is adjacent to Pukemokimoki Marae and is currently used for cropping and other horticulture.

Local Kaumātua and Chair of Pukemokimoki Marae, Tiwana Aranui, believes the development is an opportunity to enhance the mana and capability within local whānau, for the betterment of mokopuna. “Māori have a responsibility to manaaki our people using our Kahungunu tikanga,” Mr Aranui says.

The Chair of Ngati Paarau, Chad Tareha, who has been providing mana whenua guidance to the project says, “it is a privilege to work alongside K3 on this project, which will be the first time a housing development of this scale will see genuine mana whenua engagement.”

Work is underway to apply for resource consent in the new year, while construction is expected to begin at the end of 2022. Whānau interested in the Riverbend Road development can keep up to date via the K3 Facebook page.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>


Commerce Commission: News Publishers’ Association Seeks Authorisation To Engage In Collective Bargaining

News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated seeks authorisation and provisional authorisation to engage in collective bargaining with Facebook and Google. The Commerce Commission has received applications from News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated (NPA) seeking authorisation and provisional authorisation on behalf of itself... More>>


Reserve Bank: MPC Continues To Reduce Monetary Stimulus
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 