Recall Notice: Chelsea And Countdown Branded Raw And Brown Sugar Products

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:59 pm
Press Release: Countdown

Woolworths New Zealand is recalling Chelsea and Countdown branded raw sugar and brown sugar products bought on either Thursday, 25 November or Friday, 26 November from any Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store in the South Island as well as Countdown Petone, Countdown Lower Hutt or Countdown Upper Hutt in Wellington.

The sugar has been recalled due to low level lead contamination and was part of a recall issued earlier in the month. This stock was mistakenly dispatched from one of Countdown’s distribution centres.

Specific batches of the below listed products are affected:

Chelsea brand Raw Sugar (500g, 1.2kg and 4kg) - lots 21271 through to 21303

Chelsea Soft Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21280 through to 21293

Woolworths (Countdown) brand Raw Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21274 through to 21281

Woolworths (Countdown) brand Brown Sugar (500g and 1kg) - lots 21278 through to 21302

Woolworths New Zealand takes food safety very seriously and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall. New Zealand Food Safety has said that the immediate risk from the sugar is low.

Any customer who has bought these products during this timeframe should not eat it, and is asked to return the product to their nearest Countdown, SuperValue or FreshChoice store for a full refund.

Customers can call a toll free customer service number for more information: 0800 40 40 40. If you have any health concerns, please contact your doctor.

