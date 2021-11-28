Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZ Sponsors Nz Dairy Industry Awards

Sunday, 28 November 2021, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

A unique sponsorship opportunity with the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) has been entered into by New Zealand’s largest bank.

ANZ Bank New Zealand will sponsor the Financial and Business merit awards in the Share Farmer and Dairy Manager categories in four regions – Southland/Otago, Canterbury/North Otago, Waikato and Taranaki.

A representative from the bank will also judge the National Share Farmer of the Year category.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says this sponsorship shows ANZ Bank New Zealand has huge support for the dairy industry.

“With this sponsorship, ANZ demonstrates that they recognise the dairy industry’s contribution to the New Zealand economy and the importance the Awards play in showcasing the best of the dairy industry.

We are looking forward to working closely with them and their people in the various aspects of the programme.”

Lorraine Mapu, ANZ Managing Director for Business, says celebrating success and best practice in our dairy industry is vitally important.

“New Zealand farmers are some of the best in the world - and for many, it’s not just a business. It’s about generations of family commitment to an area, and way of life.

“Celebrating and supporting strong sustainable businesses is not only good for the industry, it’s good for our customers, good for us, and good for New Zealand’s future as a leading producer of world-class goods,” Ms Mapu says.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, MediaWorks, Meridian Energy, and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Financial and Business merit award sponsorship opportunities are available in remaining regions.

Entries can be made online at dairyindustryawards.co.nz and are open until December 1st 2021.

The 2022 National Awards Dinner will be returning to Christchurch for the first time since 2008 and will be held at Te Pae on May 14th 2022.

