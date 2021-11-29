Wellington Jeweller Unveils Revolutionary New Diamond Setting That Sets A New Global Standard

The Village Goldsmith is delighted to reveal a groundbreaking innovation, The Floeting® Diamond. A new setting that enables diamonds to literally float without claws, clasps or enveloping metal. As well as ushering in a new standard of timeless elegance, The Floeting® Diamond is a testament to more than a decade of painstaking development.

Ian Douglas, The Village Goldsmith founder and inventor of Floeting®, says the setting overcomes a hurdle he’s faced throughout his 40 years of jewellery-making.

“Like jewellers around the world, I have always been asked by customers if it was possible to have a ring that displays a diamond without the claws surrounding it, and until now the answer has always been ‘no’,” says Ian.

The Floeting® Diamond is held in place by a micro-groove that has been laser-cut around the underside of the diamond in such a way that its light return is not affected in any way, as verified by the influential American Gem Society (AGS). The patented setting puts nothing between the diamond and its admirer, unlike conventional settings.

While Ian first imagined a floating diamond over twenty years ago, focused development over the past decade has been enabled by the dedication of key people, advances in technology and materials, and support from other key partners.

“We’ve harnessed leading expertise from around the globe to bring Floeting® to life, including a master diamond cutter, laser engineers, metallurgists, scientists, and testing laboratories, who have all been key to realising the vision of a floating diamond,” says Ian.

While the Floeting® setting seems delicate, the diamond is secured from its underside with a high tensile specialist titanium alloy that is engineered down to a micron level to withstand significant stress loads. As a result, The Floeting® Diamond setting is proven to be 20 percent stronger than traditional claw settings, as verified through extensive independent testing with Callaghan Innovation.

Peter Chrisp, Chief Executive of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), which has provided USA market entry support for The Village Goldsmith, says The Floeting® Diamond joins the ranks of New Zealand innovations that have set the new global standard for their industries.

“America’s Cup boats, rockets, robotics for horticulture, renowned movie and special effects studios, niche-dominating software, and now a Kiwi invention to shake up the jewellery world with the first significant innovation in diamond setting since the classic six-claw was invented in 1886.

“We work with hundreds of export companies which demonstrate ingenuity, and a determination to find new solutions to old problems. It’s great to see The Village Goldsmith joining their ranks,” says Mr Chrisp.

The Floeting® setting is paired with platinum and 18ct gold and will initially be offered with a solitaire diamond ring, ear studs, and pendant. While prices depend on the characteristics of the individual diamonds themselves, prices for a Floeting® pendant start from NZD$2,400. Bespoke orders are also being invited.

“The designs are intended to have very broad market appeal, although with our patented system we can accommodate a diamond from 0.30cts up to 100cts,” says Ian.

With its versatile technology, Ian Douglas sees that The Floeting® Diamond setting can be expanded to three stone rings, tennis bracelets, Riviere necklaces, and drop earrings, and incorporated into fashion and costume design, eyewear, and even high-end mobile phones.

“We’re very excited to finally be able to unveil what we’ve been working on for all this time, which enables diamonds to be admired in all their glory and will appeal to everyone from those seeking classic, timeless elegance to those who want to feel like they’re wearing the jewellery of tomorrow,” says Ian.

The Floeting® collection is on display and available to purchase at The Village Goldsmith’s flagship Wellington store, their Ponsonby, Auckland Studio by appointment and online from Monday 29 November in NZ, and in the US at Floeting.com.

