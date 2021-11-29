Hoteliers Give Hard-working Health Workers A Restful Break

Health workers who have been at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic are being treated to free hotel mini-breaks, thanks to Hotel Council Aotearoa (HCA).

HCA, which represents about 140 hotels around New Zealand, has launched a ‘Gift A Room’ campaign which acknowledges and rewards other industries and organisations who are working hard to keep Kiwis safe and to help New Zealand in its COVID-19 recovery, despite significant challenges.

For the campaign’s inaugural year, HCA has partnered with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) and is gifting more than 300 room nights to its members who comprise nurses, health care assistants, kaimahi hauora and midwives.

They will be able to choose between a weekend in Auckland or Wellington, a break in the Bay of Islands, a night in Napier or a getaway to other popular tourism hot spots like Queenstown and Rotorua.

HCA’s Strategic Director James Doolan said: "Health workers have been in the frontline and have done the hard yards during the COVID pandemic and numerous lockdowns. Our ‘Gift A Room’ campaign is a way for HCA to support those in other sectors who have been working tirelessly and deserve a much-needed break.

"Our hotel workers take pride in providing guests with hospitality and a comfortable place to relax and recharge. Hoteliers’ love hosting international travellers on a trip-of-a-lifetime, but we haven’t been able to do that since our borders closed in March 2020.

"Through the ‘Gift A Room’ initiative, the hotel sector can do its best to create some positive and happy memories for hard-working health workers who have been on the frontline of our country’s health response to COVID," he said.

NZNO Acting Chief Executive Mairi Lucas says the organisation is delighted to be involved in the ‘Gift A Room’ initiative.

"Our members are incredibly dedicated and their courage, compassion and professionalism have been essential to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"The past two years have really taken a toll and come at a close personal cost to many of our members, so it is heart-warming to be able to give some of them a well-deserved break. We are most appreciative of HCA’s recognition of the sacrifices our members have made, and for them to be publicly valued and recognised in this way."

The hotel stays will be awarded through a competition-based draw. Winning NZNO members will be able to choose which destination and hotel they would like for their night away and break from work between 1 January and 30 June next year, excluding public holidays.

Hotel Council Aotearoa board members who have spearheaded the campaign include SKYCITY Hotels, Scenic Hotel Group, Sudima Hotels, Millennium and Copthorne Hotels, Event Hospitality and Entertainment, Commodore Airport Hotel, C.P. Group New Zealand and Heritage Hotels.

