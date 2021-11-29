Employment Indicators: October 2021
Monday, 29 November 2021, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the October 2021 month (compared with September 2021
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.1
percent (2,368 jobs) to 2.28 million filled
jobs
- primary industries – down 0.8 percent (891
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.8 percent
(3,452 jobs)
- service industries – no significant
movement.
