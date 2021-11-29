Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Campaign For Wool Activity Garners Industry Support

Monday, 29 November 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Campaign for Wool

After the successful launch of their strategy in September, The Campaign for Wool New Zealand (CFWNZ) has begun the first round of their “live naturally, choose wool” consumer campaign. With advertising across television, OnDemand, radio, print and digital, as well as consumer PR and a new website launching mid-December, CFWNZ has wasted no time getting their activity started.

Tom O’Sullivan, Chairman of CFWNZ is thrilled. “It’s very exciting to see our strategy turn into action so fast. This agility means we can start turning the dial more quickly.” O’Sullivan has also grown his team to help deliver their bullish plans by bringing on Linda Calder in a newly created role as Campaign Manager.

Strategic consultant for CFWNZ, Kara Biggs provides further comment. “The trick is to line up all of the activity at the same time using a diverse range of marketing channels,” she says. “This means the message to “choose wool” becomes heavily embedded in the minds of consumers when they are making purchasing decisions.” Biggs also remarks that New Zealand acts as a strong test market before more activity is rolled out globally.

Although the activity is aimed at consumers across the country, it is also turning heads in the industry with the National Council of New Zealand Wool Interests (NCNZWI) and farmers like Amy Blaikie among a growing group of avid supporters.

“It’s time for action and the Campaign for Wool are getting it done,” says NCNZWI Chairman, Craig Smith. “Not only are we in full support of the work they are doing, we are also actively collaborating with them by sharing information and insights, and vice versa.” Smith also ascertains, “At the end of the day, the wool industry working together is the only way we can truly make change.”

Smith’s views are also shared by South Otago farmer, Amy Blaikie who farms 1468 ha with her husband Victor at Ben Annand. “We are backing the Campaign for Wool,” she comments. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but actions speak louder than words and the Campaign for Wool is doing just that.”

And work is exactly what O’Sullivan and his team maintain they will continue to do. “This is just the beginning. We have already completed a longer-term strategy for global roll out. We know it’s the overseas markets where the really big wins will happen.”

“Early in 2022, we’ll be out in the wool community engaging with industry partners, manufacturers and retailers to share our full plans.” O’Sullivan continues, “not only are we seeking buy-in and engagement from our stakeholders, we also know our partners have personal insights, wisdom and knowledge to share with us too.”

“Collaboration is vital,” states O’Sullivan. “We need the right people, with the right skills and a fair bit of lateral thinking – but the only way we will have a thriving New Zealand wool industry again is by working together.”

To view the Campaign for Wool NZ strategy, go to https://nzwool.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/The_Campaign_for_Wool_NZ_Strategy_2021-2022-compressed_v3.pdf

About the Campaign for Wool New Zealand

The Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) was established in October 2010 by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales. It is a global initiative that aims to highlight wool as a fibre that is an eco-friendly, comfortable, fashionable and durable option to cheaper and less sustainable alternatives.

The CFWNZ is dedicated to influencing conscientious consumers all over the globe to buy sustainably grown New Zealand wool products. Ultimately, this will help increase the value of wool from the end consumer all the way back through the supply chain to the farm gate.

The vision for CFWNZ is for every bale of New Zealand wool to be made into profitable, sustainable wool products which will be sold at a premium price to people who care about the future of the planet.

© Scoop Media

