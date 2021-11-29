Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Changes In The Lending Industry Set To Take Effect

Monday, 29 November 2021, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

Upcoming changes to New Zealand’s consumer credit regulation will likely see longer wait times for borrowers applying for home loans, personal loans, credit cards and loans to finance vehicle purchases. 

Law firm Bell Gully released a report today summarising the changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (or “CCCFA”) which will take effect on 1 December 2021. These changes will see New Zealand move further down a road of increased regulation, while across the Tasman the Australian Government is seeking to relax restrictions to ensure the flow of credit. 

“New Zealand and Australia are currently at odds when it comes to their approach to consumer credit – Australia is looking to dial back restrictions just as New Zealand ramps them up,” said Sophie East, a partner with Bell Gully. 

She said that the changes to consumer credit laws in New Zealand are wide-ranging and significant. They include a personal duty on directors and senior managers to exercise due diligence to ensure that their businesses comply with the CCCFA, with significant penalties if they do not ($200,000 per individual, and $600,000 per company). “This will affect all directors and senior managers in the consumer credit sector and requires them to give serious consideration to the processes and procedures in their businesses to ensure compliance with the relevant law.” 

The Big Picture: CCCFA reform – a new consumer credit landscape outlines the key consumer credit changes to take effect and the potential impacts for lenders and borrowers, as well as exploring recent and anticipated enforcement trends. Read it here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>


Commerce Commission: News Publishers’ Association Seeks Authorisation To Engage In Collective Bargaining

News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated seeks authorisation and provisional authorisation to engage in collective bargaining with Facebook and Google. The Commerce Commission has received applications from News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated (NPA) seeking authorisation and provisional authorisation on behalf of itself... More>>


ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 