Farewell Of Industry Stalwart - Matt Standing

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: Mitchell Corp

Mitchell Corp CEO and accommodation stalwart Matt Standing sadly passed away on Wednesday 24 November after a long illness. He was well-known and respected throughout the tourism and hospitality industry.

After graduating from university in 1990, Matt began his career with Quality Hotels, which became CDL, MCK and Millennium. He rapidly rose through the ranks to become Millennium Christchurch and South Island General Manager. In 2004 he left Millennium to become partner of Mitchell Corp and took over the reins completely in 2012 on the passing of founder Chris Mitchell.

Mitchell Corp operates Golden Chain Accommodation, Mainstay Hotels and Ezibed representing a portfolio of over 400 properties throughout New Zealand.

The Mitchell Corp business will continue as usual and Margaret Davidson who has more than a 30 year tenure with the company will manage the day to day operation of the company.

As a Mitchell Corp shareholder (and previous Managing Director of ANZCRO), Owen Eagles will assist Margaret on issues of Policy, Brands and Strategic Direction.

Funeral arrangements for Matt have yet to be finalised and will be advised as soon as possible.

The Mitchell Corp team were devastated to learn of Matt’s passing, and we offer our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Lenette, Josh, and the rest of Matt’s family.

