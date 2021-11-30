WoF Call Will Keep Kiwis Safe This Summer

MTA the decision not to extend the WoF exemption beyond 30th November will mean a safer summer on our roads.

“With the busy summer months looming, there was a real risk that there would be more fatal and serious accidents as Kiwis hit the roads for their holidays if the exemption was extended,” MTA Sector Manager – Repairer Graeme Swan says.

“This decision will help keep families safe at a time when they’re enjoying a much-needed break.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced in August that any vehicle with a WoF or CoF expiring between 21 July and 30 November would be exempt from requiring an inspection.

In discussions with Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport earlier this month, MTA supported an end to the exemption as scheduled.

New Zealand has an old vehicle fleet by world standards with the average age of vehicles on our roads almost 15 years old.

“Combine this with a 40 percent first time WoF failure rate and a high road toll, and any extension to the WoF requirements over the summer months would have been a recipe for disaster,” Mr Swan says.

Even though Auckland and parts of the Waikato and Northland have been at raised alert levels over the past couple of months, the public has brought their vehicles in for inspections.

“This tells us that the public takes their and other road users’ safety seriously,” Mr Swan says.

Each month just over half a million vehicle inspections are carried out. In October more than 600,000 inspections were performed. Currently there are just under 550,000 vehicles with outstanding inspection, and this number comes down by about four percent each week. This means by Christmas we will be well and truly into addressing the backlog.

Eleven percent of all fatal crashes involve a vehicle factor, increasing over the last few years, and MTA would like to see improved maintenance habits amongst motorists to bring the number down.

December is traditionally a busy month for the automotive repairers, so MTA encourages vehicle owners to make a booking now to avoid missing out on a service or inspection.

MTA also reminds holidaygoers not to forget their trailers which often sit unused for most of the year and then get brought out for summer activities.

“Whether caravan, boat or garden trailer, remember to get them inspected, wheels, bearings, brakes and tyre pressures checked,” Mr Swan says.

© Scoop Media

