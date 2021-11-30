Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WoF Call Will Keep Kiwis Safe This Summer

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 8:51 am
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

MTA the decision not to extend the WoF exemption beyond 30th November will mean a safer summer on our roads.

“With the busy summer months looming, there was a real risk that there would be more fatal and serious accidents as Kiwis hit the roads for their holidays if the exemption was extended,” MTA Sector Manager – Repairer Graeme Swan says.

“This decision will help keep families safe at a time when they’re enjoying a much-needed break.”

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced in August that any vehicle with a WoF or CoF expiring between 21 July and 30 November would be exempt from requiring an inspection.

In discussions with Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport earlier this month, MTA supported an end to the exemption as scheduled.

New Zealand has an old vehicle fleet by world standards with the average age of vehicles on our roads almost 15 years old.

“Combine this with a 40 percent first time WoF failure rate and a high road toll, and any extension to the WoF requirements over the summer months would have been a recipe for disaster,” Mr Swan says.

Even though Auckland and parts of the Waikato and Northland have been at raised alert levels over the past couple of months, the public has brought their vehicles in for inspections.

“This tells us that the public takes their and other road users’ safety seriously,” Mr Swan says.

Each month just over half a million vehicle inspections are carried out. In October more than 600,000 inspections were performed. Currently there are just under 550,000 vehicles with outstanding inspection, and this number comes down by about four percent each week. This means by Christmas we will be well and truly into addressing the backlog.

Eleven percent of all fatal crashes involve a vehicle factor, increasing over the last few years, and MTA would like to see improved maintenance habits amongst motorists to bring the number down.

December is traditionally a busy month for the automotive repairers, so MTA encourages vehicle owners to make a booking now to avoid missing out on a service or inspection.

MTA also reminds holidaygoers not to forget their trailers which often sit unused for most of the year and then get brought out for summer activities.

“Whether caravan, boat or garden trailer, remember to get them inspected, wheels, bearings, brakes and tyre pressures checked,” Mr Swan says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>


Commerce Commission: News Publishers’ Association Seeks Authorisation To Engage In Collective Bargaining

News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated seeks authorisation and provisional authorisation to engage in collective bargaining with Facebook and Google. The Commerce Commission has received applications from News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated (NPA) seeking authorisation and provisional authorisation on behalf of itself... More>>


ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 