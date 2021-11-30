Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Love Heat Pumps, But Which One Is Best?

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Canstar

It’s official: Most Kiwis vote for heat pumps as the best way to moderate the temperature in their homes.

New research from Canstar shows 53% of Kiwis say heat pumps are a “must” for any home they live in. The research was done to find the winner of Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Heat Pumps Award, which is: Daikin New Zealand!

Daikin swept Five Star approval ratings from its customers for Overall Satisfaction, along with top marks for other key Drivers of Satisfaction, including Quietness, Reliability, Functionality and Ease of Use.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said Daikin’s popularity with its customers was underscored by the consistently high marks, notably above its competitors in the market.

“Heat pumps have become a hugely popular way to heat homes in winter, or cool them in summer. Our research shows, Kiwis increasingly regard them as a cost-effective necessity in the home. Daikin’s strong performance in our survey shows how much customers appreciate its product. Congratulations to the team, it’s a well-earned award.”

Shirli Pearson, Daikin Marketing Manager, said: “Daikin New Zealand are very happy to be winners of Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award for Heat Pumps 2021. We have such a strong belief in our product and would like to thank consumers for recognising and appreciating all of the quality and features that a Daikin has to offer.”

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

 

