Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best-selling IPhone App Providing First Aid For Overflowing Inboxes Updated For 2021

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Triage

Wellington, NZ: The updated version of Triage for iPhone is available now for free on the App Store.

Triage is an iPhone app that provides first aid for people who struggle to stay on top of their inbox. It doesn't try to replace your regular mail software, but lets you use your downtime to quickly manage the noise and stress.

New messages appear as a familiar “stack of cards” interface. With a flick or a tap, you can quickly archive messages, keep important ones in your inbox for later, or compose a short reply.

Triage was developed in Wellington by Nik Wakelin, who previously founded MinuteDock and Gelato and was most recently an Engineering Manager at Deliveroo and Rowan Simpson, an early employee and investor at Trade Me, Xero, Vend and Timely. The design is by Isaac Minogue, formerly a designer at Xero and Atomic.

“Triage is the app I need to deal with a tsunami of email every morning,” explained Rowan Simpson, “I can quickly sort through new messages on my phone. Then, when I get back to my laptop, I can focus on the messages that need a more considered response. I spend much less time feeling overwhelmed by an overflowing inbox.”

The original Triage app was released in 2013 and became a best-selling paid app on the App Store.

“We have been able to rebuild the app from the ground up in just three months by taking advantage of modern tools, including Apple’s new SwiftUI framework,” said Nik Wakelin “it’s remarkable how productive a small team can be on this platform”.

Triage is free to download and use. There is a yearly subscription available via In-App Purchase ($US9.99 per year) for people who want multiple mail accounts or other advanced features.

Triage currently supports Gmail and iCloud Mail, with other services to be added over time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Triage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>


Commerce Commission: News Publishers’ Association Seeks Authorisation To Engage In Collective Bargaining

News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated seeks authorisation and provisional authorisation to engage in collective bargaining with Facebook and Google. The Commerce Commission has received applications from News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand Incorporated (NPA) seeking authorisation and provisional authorisation on behalf of itself... More>>


ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 