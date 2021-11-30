Best-selling IPhone App Providing First Aid For Overflowing Inboxes Updated For 2021

Wellington, NZ: The updated version of Triage for iPhone is available now for free on the App Store.

Triage is an iPhone app that provides first aid for people who struggle to stay on top of their inbox. It doesn't try to replace your regular mail software, but lets you use your downtime to quickly manage the noise and stress.

New messages appear as a familiar “stack of cards” interface. With a flick or a tap, you can quickly archive messages, keep important ones in your inbox for later, or compose a short reply.

Triage was developed in Wellington by Nik Wakelin, who previously founded MinuteDock and Gelato and was most recently an Engineering Manager at Deliveroo and Rowan Simpson, an early employee and investor at Trade Me, Xero, Vend and Timely. The design is by Isaac Minogue, formerly a designer at Xero and Atomic.

“Triage is the app I need to deal with a tsunami of email every morning,” explained Rowan Simpson, “I can quickly sort through new messages on my phone. Then, when I get back to my laptop, I can focus on the messages that need a more considered response. I spend much less time feeling overwhelmed by an overflowing inbox.”

The original Triage app was released in 2013 and became a best-selling paid app on the App Store.

“We have been able to rebuild the app from the ground up in just three months by taking advantage of modern tools, including Apple’s new SwiftUI framework,” said Nik Wakelin “it’s remarkable how productive a small team can be on this platform”.

Triage is free to download and use. There is a yearly subscription available via In-App Purchase ($US9.99 per year) for people who want multiple mail accounts or other advanced features.

Triage currently supports Gmail and iCloud Mail, with other services to be added over time.

© Scoop Media

