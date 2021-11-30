New World & Four Square Trial New Zealand’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa.

For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs.

Currently being trialed with 22 selected New World and Four Square stores in North Island, customers simply select the “grocery” option in the Uber Eats app and then pick the storefront closest to them to begin their order.

Customers can shop for their usual items from the fresh, grocery, and household sections. It’s perfect for that mid-recipe forgotten ingredient moment, if you decide you fancy a dessert after all, or even the midweek top up shop.

Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin says this partnership using the familiar Uber Eats concept helps open more dynamic shop offerings and expands accessibility to New World and Four Square customers.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers the best shopping experience, and in partnering with Uber Eats we’re able to help them get what they want even faster making groceries within the hour now possible.”

The service is simple to activate, with customers placing their order online. It is then sent to a tablet instore, the New World or Four Square store team picks and packs the order and an Uber Eats delivery person collects and delivers it to the final customer.

“All of our decisions are informed by customer insights, we’re on a mission to become one of the most customer driven retailers in the world and this is a small part of that journey,” says Quin.

“The feedback we’ve had from customers has been extremely positive so far and we’re looking forward to hearing more from our customers in the coming weeks.”

There will be $0 delivery fees on grocery orders over $20, for people with an Uber Pass membership - though service fees will still apply.

Uber Eats Regional General Manager Grocery and Retail, Lucas Groeneveld says, “Kiwis are searching for ultra convenience and faster delivery is a big part of the new normal following Covid. By linking up with retailers like New World & Four Square, Uber Eats is well positioned to usher in a new era of ease for households across Aotearoa – strengthening our platform’s appeal as the place to head to go anywhere or get anything.”

New World Metro Queen Street Operator Steven Yin, whose store was the first to begin the trial, says it’s been fascinating to be part of the new customer service opportunity and to see first-hand how the new system can benefit his customers even more.

“To date, there’s no clear pattern to what shoppers are buying via the Uber Eats partnership. We’re seeing both large and small orders coming through with the top five most purchased items in the first few days of operation were mandarins, avocados,1.5L water bottles, apples and soda.”

There are 22 participating stores across New World and Four Square with many now participating in the trial and the remaining stores to launch by the beginning of December.

Notes:

Liquor and tobacco is excluded from the trial at this stage.

Participating New World stores & live dates

1. New World Metro Queen St – 17th Nov

2. Fresh Collective Alberton – 23rd Nov

3. New World Ormiston – 23rd Nov

4. New World Metro Shore City – 23rd Nov

5. New World Victoria Park – 24th Nov

6. New World Metro Willis St – 25th Nov

7. New World Metro Railway – 25th Nov

8. New World Wellington City – 30th Nov

Participating Four Square stores & live dates

1. Four Square Torbay – 18th Nov

2. Four Square Ellerslie – 23rd Nov

3. Four Square Cherrywood – 24th Nov

4. Four Square Papamoa Beach - 24th Nov

5. Four Square Hokowhitu – 25th Nov

6. Four Square The Lakes – 25th Nov

7. Four Square Edmund Road – 30th Nov

8. Four Square Hillcrest – 30th Nov

9. Four Square Heaphy Terrace – 30th Nov

10. Four Square Te Puna – 30th Nov

11. Four Square Super Seven – 1st Dec

12. Four Square Awapuni Discount – 1st Dec

13. Four Square Karor – 1st Dec

14. Four Square Mahora – 1st Dec

