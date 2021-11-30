Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop: NOW OPEN!

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Business Projects

In an effort to open the Fair in a different way after postponing until 2022, the Kāpiti Food Fair Co-owners, Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg are pleased to announce a special 2021 Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop in time for Christmas which is live for a limited time on the Fair’s website.

“We’re thrilled to open this page up to the public. We put it in place last week so anyone in New Zealand can shop ‘til they drop with our vendors,” shared Helene Judge. “This means anyone and everyone, from all around New Zealand, and even the world for that matter, has a chance to check out what was to be on offer from 2021 Vendors at the Fair this year.”

“Since communicating the decision to postpone and reschedule the Kāpiti Food Fair to Sat 3 Dec 2022, it’s been all go with a huge amount of mahi behind the scenes to reposition this major event from 2021 to 2022,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg. “However, we are pleased to say we are getting there.”

The Vendor Shop has something on offer for everyone. The team behind the Fair feel confident that even the most discerning shoppers will be sure to find a special or unique gift for everyone on their list. You will find the 2021 Kāpiti Food Fair Vendor Shop here: https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/vendor%20list?src=nav

Looking ahead to 2022, the team is also excited to announce the move to being a fully online ticketed event, with early bird pricing now open for those who want to secure their tickets ahead of time. This is perfect for those who want to give the gift of the Kāpiti Food Fair to the gourmet foodie in their life as a Christmas prezzy >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

“Covid has certainly turned the world upside down and inside out. Working within the events industry has certainly posed many challenges for the Fair,” shared Helene. It is time for us to take the leap to being a fully online ticketed event so we can better understand visitor attendance and to enhance our logistics at gate entry. This will include verifying vaccine passes from 2022 for visitors, vendors, entertainers, volunteers and crew – no one is sadly immune from Covid. Our intention is to set-up a ticket office at the Fair so we can issue tickets on the day to anyone who has not bought their ticket online before the Fair. Current early bird pricing will increase at a date still to be decided in 2022 and tickets at the gate will be more expensive than going online.

“Please start spreading the word to your whānau, friends and colleagues. Our 2021 Vendors were going to be amazing so that is why we have packaged them up for your online convenience,” said Jeanine. “We can't wait to see you all in 2022 on Sat 3 December in person to celebrate the Kāpiti way!”

If you are still on the fence about being vaccinated, please do it for you, your whānau, your community – and if you are fully dosed up, please help someone else to get protected – and don’t forget your booster when you are eligible, ka pai!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Business Projects on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 