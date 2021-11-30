Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christmas Gift Like No Other

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 7:23 pm
Press Release: BMNZ

Struggling to find that perfect gift that will not only arrive on time but will be well received?

Give the Gift of Guidance. A specially designed gift that will give that small business owner in your life a much needed helping hand to get their business thriving.

Business Mentors New Zealand who has been mentoring small businesses for the last 30 years, is helping business owners get back on their feet and offering a gift that will make a real difference.

The Gift of Guidance provides the business owner with a highly skilled and experienced mentor who can guide and support the business owner for 12 months.

Business Mentors CEO, Sarah Trotman says it has been a very demanding year for some business owners and having a mentor for a year could be the perfect Christmas gift.

“Business owners use mentors for many reasons – new ideas, management and financial guidance or problem solving – but the overwhelming reason is a sounding board.

“When you’re running your own business, often you can’t solve your problems at home and there are not many seasoned people you can talk to. Having an experienced, independent, empathetic person to bounce ideas and problems off can have a massively positive impact on the owner and their business.”

Business Mentors has more than 2000 highly experienced business people around the country who gift their time, providing their guidance and knowledge to business owners, to help them succeed.

The business owner will be matched with the appropriate mentor, regardless of location. Business Mentors’ Virtual Mentoring programme means the best fit can be found across the whole country, unhindered by where the business or mentor is based.

Purchase 12 months of mentoring for a business owner in need of support for just $295 + GST. Gift to someone you know who needs support or have Business Mentors select a business they know will benefit from the service. Visit www.businessmentors.org.nz/give-the-gift-of-guidance for more information and to purchase a voucher.

About Business Mentors New Zealand (BMNZ)

Business Mentors New Zealand has been supporting small businesses for 30 years. It is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that provides mentoring services to start-ups, existing businesses and social enterprise for a small fee. BMNZ’s network of more than 2000 mentors who gift their time are highly experienced with a diverse range of skills and all have achieved success in their own businesses and respective sectors. Over the past three decades, BMNZ has helped close to 80,000 New Zealand businesses achieve their goals. For further information visit: www.businessmentors.org.nz

