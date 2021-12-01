Meet Deloitte’s Newest Leaders

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 8:47 am
Press Release: Deloitte

 Deloitte is pleased to announce the appointment of five new partners who represent the depth of talent within the business and our continued commitment to delivering the highest level of service for our clients.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Mike Horne says, “Our new leaders showcase the exceptional talent and diverse skillsets of our people and the opportunity to continue to grow and evolve the Partnership. Our clients nationwide have unparalleled access to a wealth of senior expertise, people who understand their issues and can work with them on progressive solutions to drive their business forward.”

In Auckland, David Jobling and Liz Nelson have been appointed as Partners in our Tax and Private team. Together they add deep specialist knowledge on IFRS, virtual CFO engagements and US FSI requirements and can assist clients to navigate these areas.

Kate Reid has been appointed as a Consulting Partner. Kate will lead Deloitte’s healthcare team in Auckland and continue to bring the best of Deloitte Digital solutions to clients across the country.

In Wellington, Roselea Paterson has also been appointed a Tax and Private Partner. Roselea is passionate about working with clients to solve problems and provide high quality and practical advice particularly around IFRS, tax and virtual CFO.

In Christchurch, Harald Heimensen has been admitted as a Consulting Partner. He will lead our ServiceNow practice nationally, and his strong technical background allows him to translate business needs into value added solutions for clients.

“These appointments underline Deloitte’s ongoing investment in our people and the desire to continue to create advancement opportunities for them,” Mr Horne said.

In addition to the five partner appointments, 11 Directors have also recently been announced. More information about all 16 new leaders can be found at www.deloitte.co.nz

