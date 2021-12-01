Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Additional Changes To Consumer Credit Laws Come Into Effect Today

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

A further suite of changes to consumer credit laws become effective today. These changes are significant and build on the existing responsible lending requirements. They include greater detail about the types of information lenders need to collect from borrowers before lending them money or providing further credit under an existing loan.

For borrowers, this change means more information will be gathered by lenders about the reasons why they need the loan, their income, and expenses. This information will enable lenders to properly assess whether the loan will meet the borrower’s needs and that the borrower can afford the repayments without getting into financial difficulty.

Commission Chair Anna Rawlings says the changes to consumer credit laws are intended to better protect borrowers from taking on unaffordable debt and provide greater clarity for lenders when assessing loan applications.

“Lenders are obliged to help their customers to make informed choices when they are taking out loans. These changes to responsible lending requirements should help to deliver greater consistency in the provision of suitable and affordable loans to borrowers throughout the sector,“ said Ms Rawlings.

A range of other changes also come into force today. Directors and senior managers are required to exercise due diligence to ensure lenders comply with their consumer lending obligations. There is greater clarity about advertising standards for consumer loans and three new types of disclosure requirements have been introduced. Lenders must also keep records demonstrating that their fees are reasonable and regularly review their fees. Lenders may face financial penalties if they do not comply with their consumer lending obligations.

Most of the changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCF Act), and the associated regulations, apply to lenders that provide consumer credit and mobile traders who sell goods on credit.

“The Commission’s priority in recent months has been to educate lenders about recent changes to consumer credit laws and the changes coming into force today so they understand what is required of them and take steps to comply with their additional obligations,” said Ms Rawlings.

You can find more information about the changes to the credit laws and guidance resources on the Commission’s website here.

Background

1 December changes

From 1 December 2021, lenders providing consumer credit and mobile traders selling on credit will need to comply with the changes to the CCCF Act and associated regulations.

More Information about lender responsibility, due diligence, disclosure, and advertising and fees can be found on the Commission's website.

Changes to credit laws

The Government has introduced a range of changes to the CCCF Act and CCCF Regulations which came into effect in stages between December 2019 and December 2021. For more information about all of the changes and the timeline, see the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website and the Commission’s website.

In addition to the 1 December 2021 changes, other recent changes are:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 