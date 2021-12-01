Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kaikōura’s Pāua Fishery Reopens For Three Months

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Kaikōura’s pāua fishery reopens today after being closed for five years following the 2016 earthquakes that caused significant seabed uplift and damage to the marine habitat.

The decision follows public consultation and input from tangata whenua on recommendations from the Kaikōura Marine Guardians to reopen the Kaikōura Marine area to pāua fishing.

The opening for commercial and recreational pāua fishing covers the Kaikōura Marine Area and the northern coastline through to Marfells Beach and Cape Campbell until 28 February 2022 and will be closely monitored.

“We’re really excited about being able to open the fishery. The health of the fishery will be closely examined to understand the effect fishing has on pāua,” says Allen Frazer, Fisheries New Zealand’s Manager Inshore Fisheries South.

The closure of the fishery because of the earthquakes was unprecedented. Since then, research and monitoring has shown that pāua is recovering and can support some limited harvesting.

The cautious reopening introduces new rules and bag limits for gathering pāua along Kaikōura’s coastline which include:

· A daily limit of 5 blackfoot pāua per person

· A minimum legal size of 125mm

· An accumulation limit of up to up to two daily limits of pāua per person. This means if you are gathering over two or more days you can only have two daily limits of pāua in your possession, including at home in the fridge or freezer

· No taking of yellowfoot pāua


Pāua fishers can expect to regularly see MPI Fishery Officers throughout the short season.

“MPI Fishery Officers will be out along the coast and on the water. They’ll be visual and checking peoples’ catch. If you’re unsure about any of the rules or how to harvest pāua, talk to one of our team.

“Everyone who intends to fish for pāua has a part to play. The success of the opening and whether there’ll be future openings is reliant on people following the rules – they’re there to protect the resource,” says MPI Regional Manager Fish Compliance, Howard Reid.

For further details on fishing rules for this area, download the free NZ Fishing Rules App. Four customary management areas (three mātaitai reserves and the Te Taumanu o Te Waka a Māui taiāpure) along the Kaikōura coastline will remain closed to both commercial and recreational pāua fishing for this time.

The Waiopuka (Wakatu Quay) rāhui is still in place, meaning the area remains closed to all fishing.

To report any suspicious fishing activity, phone the MPI 0800 4 POACHER hotline (0800 47 62 24).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: New Law On Decommissioning Could Be Costly Overkill
A new law on decommissioning oil and gas fields passed by Parliament today has good intentions but is overkill, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa. "We strongly support operators taking responsibility and paying the costs for decommissioning, which is what all good operators do," says chief executive John Carnegie... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 