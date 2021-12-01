Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record Jump In Energy And Carbon Savings From NZ Efficient Product Sales

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: EECA

The increasing energy efficiency of appliances sold in New Zealand has saved $38 million over one year and reduced carbon emissions by the equivalent of taking 19,600 cars off the road1, according to EECA.

Sales data collected by EECA in the year to the end of March 2021 shows 5.3 million regulated products were sold – that’s one every six seconds – and a 21% increase in electricity savings.
Strategy and Insights General Manager Murray Bell says that under the trans-Tasman E3 programme, New Zealand and Australia regulate the energy efficiency of products in both countries. The Regulations cover products for home, commercial and industrial use.

“Collaborating with Australia means we share the cost of regulation, making it easier and cheaper for businesses trading in both countries to comply.”

Energy and carbon savings are the result of removing the worst performing appliances from the market and encouraging consumers to buy more energy efficient appliances by providing energy rating labels, Mr Bell says.

EECA calculated the energy savings for the year by tracking improvements in the energy efficiency of products through sales information, as well as analysing how much businesses and households are avoiding in energy costs by using more efficient appliances.

The lifetime energy savings of regulated appliances sold in the past year will generate $458 million of national savings and carbon savings equivalent to the yearly electricity used by more than 533,000 homes.

Most efficient products and sales
Heat pumps made up 42% of the year’s savings, following a 33% increase in sales. This increase is likely due to the impact of the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme offering grants for efficient heaters, as well as the Healthy Homes Standards coming into force.

Finding efficient products and appliances
To find energy efficient appliances, look for the Energy Rating Label on appliances. These labels help people factor energy efficiency and running costs into their buying decisions. More stars equals more savings.

You can also compare the energy efficiency of appliances by using the Efficient appliance calculator | Gen Less

1 47.6kt C02-e
2 573kt Co2-e

