Who Let The Fox Out? There’s A New London Pub On The Viaduct

A far cry from your standard Pommy boozer, The Fox will open its doors this Friday (3rd December) on the waterfront with riffed British cocktail creations, hearty gastro grub and a nod (or rather, curtesy) to Royal-esque interiors.

Reimagining one of Auckland’s most well-known sports bars (the site was previously Foxes), the convivial public house has a new look, repertoire and inner-city edge reminiscent of the English capital.

British bangers, Anglocentric ales, gin trees and drinks inspired by iconic UK flavours are sure to provoke a sense of nostalgia for expats while showing locals how a pub should operate.

Specially curated by the venue’s resident mixologist, Joey Hickman, the best-of-British cocktail menu comprises a killer line up of seven delicious tipples. Jaffa Cake fans can opt for a Jaffa Martini, combining an espresso hit with Jaffa Cake gin – resembling the moreish chocolate layered biscuit.

For something savoury and flavoury opt for the Hair of the Fox. A British take on a Bloody Mary with bacon fat washed bourbon, Marmite, Heinz Brown Sauce and tomato juice, topped with a full English breakfast.

For a little zing sure to make the red telephone box ring, have a go at the Sherbet Lemon Drop with citrus gin and Frangelico, or if you’re feeling cheeky, opt for the shortcake biscuit inspired Jammie Dodger to get the lips smacking, with Briottet Crème de Frambois, vodka and cherry syrup.

Those looking for a cold brew can take comfort in 14 beer taps offering renowned UK ales or go tried and true with local and world-class wines poured out alongside other top shelf favourites.

While the sound system will be serving up Top of the Pops bangers and classics, so too will the hearty pub grub menu with toad in the hole, pigs in blankets, weekend roasts and fisherman’s baskets, alongside pudding classics like Eton mess and sticky date.

It will be all eyes on the pies at The Fox with a menu dedicated to the popular London staple. Tempt yourself with a classic steak and kidney or hearty Angus beef and cheese, hook into a fantastically good fisherman’s or try the chicken with truffle. Each one also comes with a side of creamy mash (in case you need that extra carb kick).

With nine state-of-the-art screens, sport is still part of the DNA. Fans can expect all the big games with a legendary atmosphere to rival the real thing.

Quirky Brit-inspired décor pays homage to the motherland. Rub shoulders with Queen Lizzie or host a private function in the 60-person capacity Churchill Room dedicated to Britain’s greatest stogie-toking leader.

Whether catching the NFL midweek, sipping cocktails with the girls or grabbing a lager with a mate, The Fox has you covered any day of the week.

Vaccine passport at the ready, visit the epitome of a classic London Pub at The Fox – 85/87 Customs Street West, Auckland CBD when its doors open next week.

© Scoop Media

