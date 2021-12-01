Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Who Let The Fox Out? There’s A New London Pub On The Viaduct

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Undertow Media

A far cry from your standard Pommy boozer, The Fox will open its doors this Friday (3rd December) on the waterfront with riffed British cocktail creations, hearty gastro grub and a nod (or rather, curtesy) to Royal-esque interiors.

Reimagining one of Auckland’s most well-known sports bars (the site was previously Foxes), the convivial public house has a new look, repertoire and inner-city edge reminiscent of the English capital.

British bangers, Anglocentric ales, gin trees and drinks inspired by iconic UK flavours are sure to provoke a sense of nostalgia for expats while showing locals how a pub should operate.

Specially curated by the venue’s resident mixologist, Joey Hickman, the best-of-British cocktail menu comprises a killer line up of seven delicious tipples. Jaffa Cake fans can opt for a Jaffa Martini, combining an espresso hit with Jaffa Cake gin – resembling the moreish chocolate layered biscuit.

For something savoury and flavoury opt for the Hair of the Fox. A British take on a Bloody Mary with bacon fat washed bourbon, Marmite, Heinz Brown Sauce and tomato juice, topped with a full English breakfast.

For a little zing sure to make the red telephone box ring, have a go at the Sherbet Lemon Drop with citrus gin and Frangelico, or if you’re feeling cheeky, opt for the shortcake biscuit inspired Jammie Dodger to get the lips smacking, with Briottet Crème de Frambois, vodka and cherry syrup.

Those looking for a cold brew can take comfort in 14 beer taps offering renowned UK ales or go tried and true with local and world-class wines poured out alongside other top shelf favourites.

While the sound system will be serving up Top of the Pops bangers and classics, so too will the hearty pub grub menu with toad in the hole, pigs in blankets, weekend roasts and fisherman’s baskets, alongside pudding classics like Eton mess and sticky date.

It will be all eyes on the pies at The Fox with a menu dedicated to the popular London staple. Tempt yourself with a classic steak and kidney or hearty Angus beef and cheese, hook into a fantastically good fisherman’s or try the chicken with truffle. Each one also comes with a side of creamy mash (in case you need that extra carb kick).

With nine state-of-the-art screens, sport is still part of the DNA. Fans can expect all the big games with a legendary atmosphere to rival the real thing.

Quirky Brit-inspired décor pays homage to the motherland. Rub shoulders with Queen Lizzie or host a private function in the 60-person capacity Churchill Room dedicated to Britain’s greatest stogie-toking leader.

Whether catching the NFL midweek, sipping cocktails with the girls or grabbing a lager with a mate, The Fox has you covered any day of the week.

Vaccine passport at the ready, visit the epitome of a classic London Pub at The Fox – 85/87 Customs Street West, Auckland CBD when its doors open next week.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Undertow Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 