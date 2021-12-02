Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

House And Contents Insurance Premiums More Expensive Than Ever, So It Pays To Shop Around

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 7:01 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

A price survey of home and contents insurance by Consumer NZ found that if you don’t shop around, you could be paying hundreds of dollars more on policies.

The price comparison found a difference of more than $2000 between the cheapest and most expensive policies for a standard-sized house. Quotes for a large dwelling differed by more than $3000 across the five cities surveyed, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The cost of house and contents has risen by 5.6% on average in the 12 months to September. Over the past 10 years, home and contents insurance has had significant price increases, up 150%.

“Home and content insurance premiums are more expensive than ever before and are likely to continue to rise. We’d recommend New Zealanders don’t ‘set and forget’ because there are large savings to be made if you shop around,” Consumer NZ head of communications and campaigns Gemma Rasmussen said.

“Wellington and Christchurch faced the biggest price hikes in the past year. Wellington median prices increased 16 percent for our standard house and 18 percent for our large dwelling. In Christchurch, median prices increased 8.5 percent for our standard house and 17 percent for our large house.”

Price hikes can be attributed to the rising value of housing, but the biggest factor is the shift by insurers to full risk-based pricing for natural disasters. This means if you live somewhere with a higher chance of earthquakes – such as Wellington or Christchurch – you’ll be charged more for insurance.

Insurers are also now factoring climate risks, such as flooding and coastal erosion, into their calculations for premiums. The Earthquake Commission (EQC) levy, which is paid with an insurance premium, can also contribute to price increases. The levy covers the EQC’s residential building pay-out, which is what the commission contributes to claims when a natural disaster strikes.

From October next year, the EQC cap on pay-outs will be doubled from $150,000 to $300,000 (plus GST) which will add an extra $207 a year on to homeowners’ premiums. The levy amount paid by each homeowner will depend on their sum insured but will be a maximum of $552. The current levy amount is $345.

EQC Minister David Clark expects insurers to lower their premiums as the government is taking on more risk.

Consumer NZ believes a review of the insurance industry to ensure it is competitive and working for homeowners is well overdue.

FMG, MASand NZ Police Association were awarded the winners of Consumer NZ’s 2021 People's Choice award for home and contents insurance. The People’s Choice award is given to providers that rate above average for customer satisfaction and meet our other performance criteria. You can read more here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 