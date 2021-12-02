Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Ground-breaking’ Job-search Tool Helps Jobseekers Bridge Those Barriers

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: Workbridge

There’s a new job-search tool for Kiwis looking for that perfect new role.

Workbridge, the country’s biggest organisation in the disability employment sector, has developed the “ground-breaking” My Workbridge tool to give greater choice and control to disabled people and others encountering various barriers into work.

The innovative technology is being launched on Friday, December 3, the International Day for Disabled People, and can be accessed through the My Workbridge login at https://workbridge.co.nz/,

It is set to level the playing field for many of the 1.1 million Kiwis who are disabled.

Recent StatsNZ figures show nearly two-thirds of that significant group are unemployed.

And research commissioned by Workbridge in 2016 has put the cost of that to this country at more than a $1 billion a year in taxes alone.

The My Workbridge tool could help redress that balance.

Developed over many months it gives Workbridge jobseekers access to plenty of roles not advertised elsewhere, plus a heap of information not available on other traditional job-search sites.

As well as tools to help build CVs and prepare for interviews, jobseekers registered with Workbridge will also get extra information about public transport options to their prospective job and how accessible the business is for disabled people.

Also, they will have new personalised options giving them greater choice and control over their information, meetings with their employment consultants and relationship with Workbridge.

Chief executive Jonathan Mosen says the “ground-breaking service…is a big day for disabled people and others who have specific requirements relating to where they work”.

“How easy is the workplace to get to with public transport? How noisy is it? Are there stairs that pose a barrier for those with certain impairments?

“No other job site conveys all that information.”

He says My Workbridge is great news for employers as well, “particularly in this hot labour market.

“They can tap into an often-overlooked pool of talent.”

Workbridge tapped into that pool itself to help develop its innovative job-search tool.

Eoin Sullivan had to learn how to use his legs again, after health problems led to spinal surgery and the end of his career as a chef.

Workbridge helped him get back into the workforce, and he has helped to improve the job-search tool and jobseekers’ guide.

“I was asked if I could read over the guidebook to get a client's thoughts on how it was written up, its ease of use,” he says.

“The portal is straight forward…any client with Workbridge shouldn’t have any problems navigating it.”

The tool would help “a lot of people with different types of disabilities”.

“Most of us just want to be active participants instead of being looked at as a hindrance.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Workbridge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>

Digitl: Download 2.0 – Vodafone Wi-Fi Calling hits early milestone
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>



REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 