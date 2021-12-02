HandsUp4Hospo - Karma Drinks Donates $12k To The Hospitality Industry Following Black Friday Initiative

Karma Drinks are thrilled to announce that they will be donating $12,000 to the #HandsUp4Hospo initiative, as a result of their recent ‘Hospo Friday’ initiative – a do-gooding take on the uber-popular Black Friday.

The Kiwi-owned drinks business put their #HandsUp4Hospo on Black Friday – renaming it #HospoFriday in support of all their great mates in the hospitality industry, who have been doing it tough these past few months. Karma pledged 100% of revenue from all sales on KarmaDrinks.co.nz on November 26th to go towards supporting all of the amazing Kiwis in the hospitality industry, via the #HandsUp4Hospo initiative.

“Karma Drinks was born out of hospitality, with its first ever customer being Kokako Café (now Postal Service), back in 2012. And New Zealand's hospitality industry continues to be the foundation of our business, so it seemed only right that we would support them at a time they need it most,” says Simon McLennan, Karma Drinks.

“We’re absolutely thrilled, and can’t thank Karma Drinks enough for their generosity,” says Felicity Anne Flack of #HandsUp4Hospo. “The hospitality industry is really hurting and this donation will go a long way with helping some restaurants and bars get back on their feet.”

