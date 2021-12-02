Celebrating 30 Years Of Exceptional Marketing
Winners for the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards announced via Virtual Awards Show.
On Thursday afternoon, NZ Marketing magazine and the Marketing Association presented awards in 28 categories across sector, excellence and individual divisions at the 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards.
For the first time in its 30-year history the Awards were given out via a Virtual Awards Show, hosted by the lovely Hilary Barry, and streamed on NZ Marketing magazine’s website, with live blogging on the Marketing Association’s social channels.
Celebrating its pearl anniversary, organisers called upon Kiwi marketers to put their best work forward and submit marketing pearlers worthy of the occasion. And the winners announced today certainly reflect the exceptional work and efforts we’ve come to expect from the Awards over the years.
Taking top honours with the Supreme Award, as well as Not-for-Profit Sector Award, was the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges Inc for its Women’s Refuge: Safe Nights initiative. The judges said of the win: “This entry was a clear standout because of the end-to-end marketing strategy from insights to outcomes and their integrated and innovative market approach. They reframed the way the problem was presented into a positive relatable solution. A compelling entry in a tough category in an especially tough year.”
The two other big Awards went to Shane Evans of ASB and Kathlynn Lee of bp Oil New Zealand who took out the titles of Marketer of the Year and Young Marketer of the Year respectively.
The Awards Show also recognised the creative genius of Mike Hutcheson who was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame for his career-long service to the marketing industry by way of his advertising and educational work, inspiring marketers old and young.
“It’s a testament to the industry that these Awards are now in their 30th year. An outstanding achievement. When they started back in 1991 no one could have predicted that this year we’d be holding celebrations online and socially-distanced. But a global pandemic didn’t stop Aotearoa New Zealand marketers from producing world class work. So, an extra big congratulations to all our finalists and winners this year,” said David Nothling-Demmer, Editor of NZ Marketing.
“It’s with tremendous pride that our teams have put this show together for you. Today, we celebrate the hard work of New Zealand marketers, their clever marketing strategies, creative excellence, and of course impressive commercial results. I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible panel of leading marketing professionals and business leaders who have brought their vast knowledge and experience to the judging process which truly underpins the integrity of these Awards,” said John Miles, Chief Executive, Marketing
Association.
This year the panel of Judges was again led by Michael Friedberg, Director/vCMO at MJF Consulting.
Incredible in their support of marketing in New Zealand, and long-time Premier Sponsor of the Awards, TVNZ should be recognised for helping make this event a success.
The 2021 TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards were also supported by Category Sponsors oOh!media, NZME, The Radio Bureau, ThinkTV, One Picture, ReachMedia, ICG Media and The Pond.
List of 2021 Winners
WINNERS
Supreme Award sponsored by TVNZ
NATIONAL COLLECTIVE OF INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S REFUGES INC
Women's Refuge: Safe Nights
EightyOne, MBM, Storbie, Miranda Harcourt
Individual Awards
Marketing Hall of Fame sponsored by TVNZ
Mike Hutcheson
Marketer of the Year sponsored by oOh!media
Shane Evans, ASB
Young Marketer of the Year sponsored by ThinkTV
Kathlynn Lee, bp Oil New Zealand
Sector Awards
Automotive
TOYOTA NEW ZEALAND
Toyota & ETNZ - In Crazy We Believe
Saatchi & Saatchi, Wright Communications, Starcom, Digitas, TVNZ
B2B
NEW ZEALAND POST
Delivered Tonight!
David Thomason, FCB New Zealand, PHD
Consumer Products & Services
VODAFONE
No Cry Over Wifi
DDB, Track, Wavemaker
Education
OTAGO POLYTECHNIC
Map Your Future
Fast Moving Consumer Goods
INGHAM’S
Let’s Eat – Joining The Pea Protein Revolution
Quantum Jump, Brother Design, PHD
Financial & Banking
IAG
Tally
Colenso BBDO, PHD
Healthcare/Beauty
RYMAN HEALTHCARE
Ryman Pioneers a New Way of Living
VMLY&R Auckland
Media/Publishing
NZME
Flava Old School Hip Hop & RnB
Megan Sagar, John Pelasio
Not-for-Profit
NATIONAL COLLECTIVE OF INDEPENDENT WOMEN’S REFUGES INC
Women's Refuge: Safe Nights
EightyOne, MBM, Storbie, Miranda Harcourt
Public Sector
DEPARTMENT OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS
Keep It Real Online
Motion Sickness
Retail sponsored by The Radio Bureau
WOOLWORTHS NEW ZEALAND
Getting Personal with Online Shopping
M&C Saatchi New Zealand, Dentsu, Wellcom
Travel/Leisure
TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED
Get Moving to Get NZ Moving
Tourism Holdings (Rebecca Storry, Ollie Farnsworth), These Guys I Know (Amanda Wilson)
Utilities/Communications
SKY TELEVISION
Neon & Lightbox - Get it On!
Quantum Jump, OMD, DDB, HeyYou
Excellence Awards
Best Brand Extension/Innovation
IAG
Tally
Colenso BBDO, PHD
Best Brand Transformation sponsored by One Picture
LOYALTY NZ
Transforming NZ’s Favourite Loyalty Programme - Flybuys
Colenso BBDO, Colenso PR, The Industry Group, Colmar Brunton, Mindshare
Best Collaboration
INVIVO & CO
Invivo and Graham Norton's Own Wine & Spirits
The Goat Farm, Augusto, Theivery
Best Emerging Business/New Brand
DB BREWERIES
Welcome to Club Setter
Previously Unavailable, Colenso BBDO, Designworks, Dentsu
Best In-House Marketing sponsored by The Pond
ELECTRIC KIWI
Electric Kiwi Song Ad
Lassoo Media
Best Marketing Communications Strategy sponsored by NZME
ASB
Borrow The All Blacks + Eden Park
Dentsu Creative, Dentsu Media, TRA, Anthem PR, Acquire Online, Search Republic
Best Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
EVERY KIWI VOTE COUNTS
Meddle in the New Zealand Election
Special Group, Sweetshop, Poem
Best Purpose-Driven Marketing Strategy
LUMO DIGITAL OUTDOOR
Lumo's Purpose Driven Marketing Strategy
Pitchblack Partners
Best Use of Customer Insight/Data sponsored by Reach Media
WENDY'S NEW ZEALAND
Datanator
Together
Best Use of Sponsorship
ASB
Borrow The All Blacks + Eden Park
Dentsu Creative, Dentsu Media, Anthem PR, TRA, Acquire Online, Search Republic
Long-Term Agency Partnership
POWERSHOP AND MBM
Long-Term Marketing Excellence sponsored by ICG
PIC'S PEANUT BUTTER
Building Community With Food
Augusto
About NZ Marketing
NZ Marketing magazine provides essential marketing intelligence through its highly practical editorial stance and in-depth examination of the latest marketing trends. This has earned the magazine a reputation for contributing to the lifting of marketing standards in New Zealand. Through its print publication and website, its mission is a simple one: to help marketers excel in their careers.
Publishing quarterly, the NZ Marketing team is skilled and creative when it comes to bringing high-quality, investigative editorial and commercial content alive across multiple mediums – digital, social and events – providing its audience with the insight and expertise they need to make decisions and drive the industry forward. nzmarketingmag.co.nz
About Marketing Association
The Marketing Association is the only New Zealand industry body dedicated to marketing with a defined purpose to helping marketers be Brilliant (and these awards reflect how brilliant NZ marketers can be!) through a connected marketing community and world-class education and inspiration. As a membership body, the Marketing Association’s role is to help our 7,500+ members develop, connect and have a voice.
The Marketing Association works tirelessly to have marketing seen as a success driver for organisations of all shapes and sizes. MA members are facing complexity and pace in their operating environments and the MA partners with them throughout their marketing career to help them keep ahead. marketing.org.nz