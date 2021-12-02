Winners Announced For The Research IP Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2021

Congratulations to the team at Milford Asset Management, taking out this year’s coveted Fund Manager of the Year 2021 Award.

Since the 2016 FundSource Awards Milford Asset Management have consistently been shortlisted, finalists and winners in several sector category awards, and major categories such as the Longevity and KiwiSaver awards. In another year that has seen the effects of COVID 19 linger longer and sustained lockdowns, 2021 has seen strong positive fund flows despite a backdrop of challenging market conditions. Milford Asset Management have shown strong performance across the sectors and major categories.

The Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards are based on one-year returns and several additional factors to ensure the winners and funds shortlisted in each category were not “one-hit wonders”.

“Research IP is cognisant that investors may choose a fund because it is award winning but wants to acknowledge outstanding performance in the last 12 months. Through our rigorous process, we can ensure the best managers are awarded each year”, said Research IP managing director Darren Howlin.

This year saw the Responsible Investment category lifted to become a major category. This recognises the importance of responsible investing in New Zealand. Howlin said “while factors are captured in our qualitative research, it was important to recognise the achievements of New Zealand fund managers, who are highly active in incorporating responsible investing, sustainability and impact into portfolios being managed on behalf of their clients”.

The Adviser Choice awards continue to prove popular, with advisers choosing Fisher Funds in both the equities and property & infrastructure categories, Harbour was chosen for fixed interest, and Generate in the KiwiSaver category. Howlin said “This is a strong endorsement from the users of fund managers in the industry, where we aim to make the awards more inclusive”.

A special mention also to the Fund Manager of the Year finalists. 2021 featured a different winner in each sector, other than Global Fixed Interest and Diversified Fund of the Year, which were both taken out by Milford Asset Management. Representation as a finalist or a shortlisting was a key factor in being eligible for Fund Manager of the Year. Each of the finalists and sector winners should be very proud of their achievement across the categories.

The Fund Manager of the Year is earned by consistently being present in shortlists for sector categories, transitioning to finalists, and then hopefully a win or two along the way. The importance of consistent performance, over not just one year but three years, made a difference in who made it through to the shortlisted funds in more than one category. These awards aim to shine a light on strong reliable performance across sectors for clients to invest in with confidence.

With very strong fund flows, the Boutique Fund Manager of the Year has seen some process changes given market growth which should help stand the test of time. We feel this is an important part of the market to recognise, however it is becoming increasingly difficult because of the significant inflows and market performance that the industry has seen. Congratulations to Salt Funds Management for taking out the title this year, and to the finalists, last year’s winner QuayStreet and Pathfinder Asset Management for their strong client focused outcomes.

The Longevity Award was not a reflection of the distance between Harbour’s location and the home of T. Rowe Price – the award highlights the strong risk adjusted return over the longer term that is coming from equities. Australian, New Zealand and global equities were represented throughout this category, though global equities triumphed this time around. Congratulations to Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund for an outstanding achievement.

“We look forward to the 2022 Awards, which hopefully will be a little more personal next year.” Howlin said.

All the award winners and finalists, as well as a recording of the event are available at https://research-ip.com/awards/

Announcing the Winners and Finalists

Global Fixed Interest Fund of the Year

Milford Global Corporate Bond – WINNER

Russell Investments Global Fixed Interest

Smartshares Global Bond

Australasian Fixed Interest Fund of the Year

Harbour Enhanced Cash Retail – WINNER

Milford Trans-Tasman Bond

QuayStreet Fixed interest

Global Property & Infrastructure Fund of the Year

AMP Capital Global Listed Infrastructure

ANZ OneAnswer Single Asset Class International Property – WINNER

Fisher Property & Infrastructure

Australasian Property Fund of the Year

AMP Capital Australasian Property Index – WINNER

Octagon Listed Property (formerly Forsyth Barr)

Mint Australasian Property

Alternatives Fund of the Year

Janus Henderson Global Natural Resources – WINNER

Pathfinder Global Water

Salt Long Short

Global Equities Fund of the Year

Platinum International Brands

Russell Global Opportunities NZ Hedged – WINNER

Smartshares US Mid Cap

Australian Equities Fund of the Year

Airlie Australian Share

Fisher Australian Growth

Hyperion Australian Growth Companies – WINNER

Hyperion Small Growth Companies

Australasian Equities Fund of the Year

Castle Point Ranger

Fisher Trans Tasman Equity Trust

Milford Trans-Tasman Equity

Pie Australasian Dividend – WINNER

New Zealand Equities Fund of the Year

Fisher New Zealand Growth – WINNER

Octagon New Zealand Equities (formerly Forsyth Barr)

Harbour NZ Index Shares

Diversified Fund of the Year

ANZ Investment Funds Growth

Mercer High Growth Portfolio

Milford Australian Absolute Growth PIE – WINNER

Milford Active Growth

Adviser Choice – Equities

Fisher Funds Management – WINNER

Adviser Choice – Fixed Income

Harbour Asset Management – WINNER

Adviser Choice – Property and Infrastructure

Fisher Funds Management – WINNER

Adviser Choice – KiwiSaver

Generate Investment Management – WINNER

Responsible Investment Manager of the Year

Alphinity Investment Management

Harbour Asset Management

Pathfinder Asset Management – WINNER

Longevity Award

Harbour T. Rowe Price Global Equity - WINNER

Pengana Harding Loevner International B

Smartshares US Large Growth

Boutique Fund Manager of the Year

Pathfinder Asset Management

QuayStreet Asset Management

Salt Funds Management – WINNER

KiwiSaver Fund Manager of the Year

ANZ Investments

Fisher Funds Management

Milford Asset Management – WINNER

Fund Manager of the Year

AMP Capital Investors

Fisher Funds Management

Milford Asset Management – WINNER

Congratulations to all the award winners, finalists and fund managers shortlisted for the 2021 Awards.

