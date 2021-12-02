Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre Require Visitors To Present Vaccine Passes

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

At the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone visiting and working in the museum.

It is a condition of employment that all staff, whether paid or voluntary, must be fully vaccinated.

From 03 December the country will move into the new Covid-19 Protection Framework. All visitors to the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre will be required to be fully vaccinated, as a condition of entry.

Everyone 12 years and over will be asked to display a My Vaccine Pass. If they are unable to provide a valid certificate, indicating they have been fully vaccinated, or an official exemption issued by the Ministry of Health, they will be refused entry.

This policy is subject to regular review, mindful of the changing nature of Covid-19, and government regulations to manage the pandemic. Thank you for your co-operation.

About Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Established to provide a world-class destination for the appreciation of historic aircraft, the Omaka AHC opened in 2006 with the Knights of the Sky exhibition, featuring Sir Peter Jackson’s extensive Great War collection of aircraft and rare memorabilia. The calibre of the displays, enhanced by Weta Workshop’s mannequins and sets produced by WingNut Films, launched the Centre to international acclaim. Dangerous Skies, the WWII exhibition opened in 2016 and explores the stories of both male and female aviators. Iconic warbirds are on display including a flyable Spitfire Mk.14 and the Battle for Stalingrad comes to life in an experience which is equally informative, entertaining and heartbreaking.

