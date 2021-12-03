Demand For Hailee Steinfeld Hits New Heights With Massive Audiences From ‘Arcane’ And ‘Hawkeye’ [Parrot Analytics]

Hailee Steinfeld is rocketing up the US Talent Demand charts, and has been the second most in-demand actor with US audiences for the last seven days.

This has followed her staring in an eclectic trio of highly successful streaming series that have debuted new episodes in the past month - Apple TV+’s Dickinson, Netflix's Arcane, and Disney+’s Hawkeye.

From November 23-29, 2021, Hailee Steinfeld was 45.5x more in-demand than the average talent across all professions (actor, athlete, musician, etc) in the US. This places her in the Exceptional Talent Demand category, achieved by only the top 0.04% of all talent in the US.

Hailee Steinfeld has always had a core fanbase from her singing career and earlier acting roles in films such as True Grit and The Edge of Seventeen. However, Arcane and Hawkeye are both major set pieces within massive, global franchises with active young audiences - League of Legends, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, respectively.

Crossing into Marvel and the biggest video game in the world has created more demand for Hailee Steinfeld outside of her pre-existing fanbase, and represents her successfully dominating two of the most aggressive fan bases in the world.

Most In-Demand Actors - United States

From November 23-29, 2021, Hailee Steinfeld was the second most in-demand actor with US audiences, trailing only Zendaya (70.2x), who is still riding a wave of popularity following Dune, combined with heightened publicity of her relationship with Tom Holland, and increased hype for the upcoming Spiderman: No Way Home as well as season two of Euphoria.

Steinfeld is outpacing the likes of Cameron Diaz (45.4x), who is seeing a bump due to the annual resurgence for her 2006 Christmas movie The Holiday, and Dwayne Johnson (43.6x), whose Red Notice has just become the most watched Netflix movie off all time, according to Netflix.

This was a major improvement from the previous week (November 16-22, 2021), when Steinfeld averaged 31.2x more demand than the average talent in the US, making her the 24th most in-demand actor with American audiences.

How did she move up so quickly?

Rising Demand For Hailee Steinfeld

US Demand for Hailee Steinfeld first began to rise over the last month due to her leading roles in Dickinson - which debuted its third season on November 5 - and Arcane, the League of Legends off shoot that launched on November 6 and has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Dickinson earned 15.1x more demand than the the average show in the US over the last 30 days, placing it in our Outstanding category of demand, achieved by only the top 3% of all shows. Arcane meanwhile peaked at 53.5x in the US, and was the third most in-demand show with US audiences from November 20-24.

On October 31, Hailee Steinfeld was the 241st most in-demand talent in the US. By the time Dickinson season three started on November 5, she was up to 105. The day after Arcane’s first batch of episodes launched, Steinfeld was the 74th biggest talent with US audiences.

However, the final catalyst for her rise to the 0.04% of all talent was clearly the release of Disney+’s highly anticipated Hawkeye, which launched its first two episodes on November 24, the day before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

On November 26, Steinfeld peaked as the 29th most in-demand talent across all professions with US audiences. On that day Hawkeye was the number one show in the world across all platforms, and the 8th most in-demand show with American audiences.

Hailee Steinfeld’s performances leading three different shows on three different platforms from three different genres has both fed her existing fanbase with more of what they love (Dickinson), while exposing her to massive newfound audiences - including two of the largest and most passionate fanbases on earth, League of Legends and the MCU.

All of this has resulted in Hailee Steinfeld’s rapid rise to becoming one of America’s most in-demand actors.

