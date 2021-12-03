Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Owned Silky Otter Cinemas Look To Future

Friday, 3 December 2021, 7:43 am
Press Release: Silky Otter Cinemas

In a global climate where the big screen experience has experienced widespread upheaval, one Kiwi company has the cinema experience of the future in its sights

Aotearoa, New Zealand – As the country navigates the transition into the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, locally owned Silky Otter Cinemas announces it’s future plans, off the back of newly opened Silky Otter Wigram in Christchurch. By next year, it will be one of five Silky Otter cinemas across the country as it joins the already opened Ōrākei, with three further cinemas set to open in 2022; Richmond in Nelson, Ponsonby in Auckland and a Queenstown site.

Silky Otter’s first site opened in 2019 at Ōrākei Bay Village and like all cinemas nationwide had to navigate the bumpy road of the pandemic; but despite having only two 44-seat cinemas, it has quickly become a top performing independent location around the country.

“People still want to go to the cinema, they still want the magic of the big screen.” says Silky Otter CEO Neil Lambert. “But some aspects have changed. Now they want more than just a film – they want an intimate, cosy, and welcoming environment that includes a glass of wine, great food, and great service. For us, bringing all of that together makes the ultimate cinema experience”.

Silky Otter Cinemas new eight screen complex opened in Wigram in Christchurch just prior to the most recent lockdown and has since reopened under guidelines of the latest public health advice. With Auckland's transition to red under the new Covid-19 framework, Ōrākei will reopen on Friday 3rd December.

“Being local means that we can pivot quickly and for example have now ensured our Wigram cinema is fitted with the latest air filtration system, to give an extra level of peace of mind for our customers.” says Lambert pointing to both the benefits of being headquartered locally and the focus Silky Otter puts on comfort for its customers.

All Silky Otter Cinemas are built on a simple ethos of excellence. This includes:

· No ads, just movies

· Luxury recliners with more room for comfort

· Cutting edge screen and sound technology

· A full-service bar and kitchen with real chefs and a mouth-watering menu

· Food delivered straight to seats

· Unmatched customer service

Importantly, Silky Otter aims to cater to all film lovers in their local communities, “We know everyone has different tastes, so we decided to offer a full mix of films, whether big mainstream blockbusters, family favourites, or the best arthouse films” says Managing Director Ahmed Almukhtar. “As film lovers, we want people to not only see the films they want, but have an experience so good that they keep coming back for more”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Silky Otter Cinemas on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 