Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman’s Pioneers Campaign Picks Up Top Marketing Award

Friday, 3 December 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Brand Campaign Wins Category In The TVNZ-NZ Marketing Awards

Ryman Healthcare’s Pioneers campaign has taken top honours in the healthcare/beauty category of the TVNZ-NZ Marketing 2021 awards.

The brand campaign, which stars Ryman’s residents, was aimed to disrupt traditional brand advertising and stereotyping about life in retirement villages by celebrating real people who, far from retiring from life, pursue their passions to the full.

The Ryman ‘Pioneers a New Way of Living’ brand campaign has proved a hit with audiences In New Zealand and Australia, resulting in significant increases in brand engagement, enquiry and sales.

Ryman Group Chief Executive Richard Umbers thanked the residents who took part, saying they had stolen the show.

“The campaign captured perfectly the spirit, passion and the energy of our extraordinary residents who keep telling us that life is for living.

“There is no such thing as retirement, and our residents are proof that living in a retirement village means you can pursue your passions to the full.

The campaign, developed alongside agency VMLY&R, has been used in New Zealand and Australia and was executed in multiple video formats capturing the essence of Ryman Pioneers and their individual stories, large scale out-of-home, print, radio, real estate sales communications, and on-site sales experiences.

There was also a large social media campaign which sparked an enormous response.

The Pioneers campaign was developed on the back of extensive market research to reflect a generational change in retirement village residents.

The researchers discovered that the new generation of retirees sees themselves as young at heart. Today’s 75-year-olds spent their formative years in a decade of sexual liberation, drugs, political upheaval, civil rights and protests. When they retire, they’re retiring from maintaining a home, running a farm or working a 50-hour week in favour of more freedom to do the things they enjoy.

Traditional advertising targeting this audience was seen as patronising, portraying them as frail, withdrawn and lacking purpose when in fact they are adventure-seekers, fashionistas, musicians, artists and socialites.

The judges said the response to the Ryman’s new generation of senior influencers was ‘powerful and immediate’.

“Their refreshing media appearance didn’t just grab attention, it provoked an outpouring of pride, appreciation and interest in a generation long overlooked and misrepresented.

“It was a great long-term view for Ryman based on a fundamental insight that recognised a change in the target audience. Shaking up preconceptions, the new communications approach was cleverly activated,’’ the judges said.

Ryman Healthcare is New Zealand’s largest retirement operator and is also one of the fastest growing operators in Australia. Ryman opened its first village in Melbourne in 2014, and now has five operational villages and another seven to develop.

The campaign’s aim was to build on Ryman’s reputation as the market leader – Ryman has been named Most Trusted Brand in aged care and retirement living a record seven times – and build on it for the next generation of residents.

About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman was founded in 1984 and has become one of New Zealand’s largest listed companies. The company owns and operates 43 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia which are home to more than 12,800 residents and the company employs 6,400 staff.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Foodstuffs: New World & Four Square Trial NZ’s First Grocery Delivery Offer With Uber Eats

New World & Four Square have partnered with Uber Eats to unlock the first grocery offering available on the platform in Aotearoa. For New World and Four Square it’s yet another way to put New Zealanders first, particularly with those inevitable last-minute grocery needs... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>

NZ Skeptics Society: Announce Their 2021 Awards, And Dr Simon Thornley Wins The Bent Spoon

Every year the New Zealand Skeptics presents its awards to people and organisations who have impressed us or dismayed us, and this year it’s been hard to pick our winners because there have been so many choices!.. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 