DHL Express Exceeds Historical Shipping Volumes With The Longest ‘peak Season’ On Record

DHL Express New Zealand recorded a strong double-digit increase in shipments, as lockdown started peak season early

In addition to DHL’s dedicated air network, extra charters will operate in preparation for this year’s Christmas peak

Specialty online shopping day sales expected to set new shipping records

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, is currently experiencing their longest peak season ever, which started in mid-August. It has been three months since New Zealand first moved back into COVID-19 Alert Level 4 and in turn, driving Kiwi’s shoppers back online. Since this lockdown, DHL has experienced shipping volumes that soar past the usual December Christmas peak numbers, with a significant double-digit increase in shipments, when compared to pre-lockdown.

It comes as no surprise that shipping volumes are rising given the e-commerce growth trajectory in the past couple of years. However, the volume of shipments has been accelerated by COVID-19 lockdowns and the deepening effects of the global supply chain challenges . With global trade continuing to rebound strongly and the COVID-19 pandemic driving Kiwis to shop online like never before, DHL Express is expecting this significant growth to continue well into 2022 and potentially beyond.

DHL is making significant investments in preparation for the year-end Christmas peak, with the upcoming online shopping days of ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’ adding to the expected growth. In addition to DHL’s dedicated air network, DHL will operate 21 passenger charters direct from Hong Kong and Singapore into New Zealand, to ensure delivery times are met right through peak season.

Mark Foy, DHL Express Managing Director, New Zealand and Pacific Islands said, “Based on previous lockdowns, we expected there would be a surge in e-commerce shipments, however this lockdown has lasted all the way to our traditional Christmas peak period. We have remained well-prepared to meet this demand by ramping up our resources and investing in additional infrastructure and aviation capacity. We are confident we are able to continue to provide our customers excellent service quality coming into Christmas.”

In November 2020, DHL Express increased capacity between Melbourne, Auckland, and Christchurch with an additional dedicated aircraft that operates five times per week, providing a further 19 tonnes of freight capacity for businesses trading between New Zealand and Australia. The service has effectively shortened shipping times that Kiwis have never before had access to.

Along with local investments, DHL’s global annual investments in infrastructure, such as international hubs and gateways, aircrafts, vehicles, and state-of-the-art technology allow DHL Express to fully utilise the capacity of its international operations and therefore manage the upcoming volumes and support Kiwi businesses this peak season.

Foy continues “Our global infrastructure including more than 20 dedicated aircraft in our Asia Pacific fleet means we are able to keep trade flowing and limit disruptions. In addition, we will have more couriers on the road to meet the demand and ensure all Kiwis have their presents under the tree.”

For all Christmas orders, DHL Express will be picking up and delivering all the way up until the 24th December, however it is encouraged for Kiwi consumers to plan accordingly when shopping online to make sure their international parcel arrives before the big day.

