Summer Trade Welcome Relief For Northland Businesses

Friday, 3 December 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Welcoming visitors to Northland over the holiday period will be critical to the future and wellbeing of the entire region, says Northland Inc Chair, Nicole Anderson.

“Tai Tokerau communities rely on the regional businesses which employ and sustain them. Our businesses keep our whānau in employment and generate positive economic benefits for the wider community.”

Says Anderson: “We are all working towards the same goals this summer, to protect our businesses and to keep Northlanders safe from COVID-19. Welcoming visitors to Tai Tokerau this summer is critical to the survival not only of our businesses, but to everyone who works for them.”

Of the $566m annual domestic visitor spend seen in Northland, recent data shows 28% of that originates within the region, 48% from Auckland and 24% from the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand. With these numbers it comes as no surprise how important the domestic market is to the visitor industry and how this can be of benefit to everyone seeking new experiences, staying connected with each other and keeping businesses operating.

In order to keep our businesses operating safely, following government guidelines becomes increasingly important for our entire region as we enter the Traffic Light system and begin welcoming whānau and visitors back into Northland, says Anderson.

“Our business community welcomes everyone to the region who follows the government guidelines. We all want this holiday period to be a safe one, so get vaccinated or have a test to make sure you’re free from COVID-19 before you come North.”

Says Anderson: “It’s also pleasing to see our local Police and Department of Conservation teams working closely with Iwi on solutions to safely welcome visitors to Tai Tokerau this summer. We have a unique way of doing things in Northland, but this is always done with manaaki and respect and we are sure everyone who visits us over the holidays will be made to feel welcome, as long as they’re following the rules.”

Northland Inc’s Chief Executive, Murray Reade, says previous Alert Level restrictions have put immense pressure on Northland’s business community, and the Northland Inc team have been interacting with a high volume of businesses who are prepared to open their doors under the new Traffic Light system.

“It’s heartening to see the dedication of Tai Tokerau’s businesses to make sure they are complying with government guidelines and continuing to operate while ensuring the safety of their staff and customers. After a tumultuous year, Tai Tokerau businesses and operators are looking forward to welcoming visitors once again to our region”, says Reade.

