Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloud Comrade Wins Two Awards In The Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021

Friday, 3 December 2021, 5:46 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Cloud Comrade, a fast-growing Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) with increasing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, has been named "SMB Company for Partner Innovation" and "Regional company for ASEAN-wide Innovation" at the prestigious Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021 held virtually yesterday, with over 600 technology executives in attendance.

"ASEAN-wide Innovation" is a new category recognising Southeast Asia-headquartered technology partners delivering customer value and transformation. Winning this award is a reflection of Cloud Comrade's growing Pan-ASEAN customer base and delivery capabilities.

Drawing from a pool of over 90 organizations and 300 nominations, the Channel Asia Innovation Awards showcase and recognize excellence in the ecosystem - spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses- for delivering transformative customer solutions across Southeast Asia. The winners were selected by an executive panel of industry judges -- acknowledging creativity, innovation, and excellence.

"We are delighted and honoured to win awards for both Partner Innovation and ASEAN-wide Innovation this year. It gives us great pride to stand out amongst a pool of excellent organizations that are delivering great work for their clients. Industry recognition like this is just reward for our team for its unstinted effort, pursuit of excellence and innovation in our solutions, and commitment to delivering greatest value and service to our customers," said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director of Cloud Comrade.

"We are also humbled by the responsibility that comes with such recognition, as innovation is an ongoing process. By constantly identifying challenges and untapped opportunities, we strive to find avenues for significant value addition to customers and ourselves. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for reposing their confidence in us and would like to reaffirm our commitment to deliver innovative, impactful solutions."

Winning these awards caps off a highly rewarding 2021 for Cloud Comrade, one that tested the company's resilience, adaptability, and creativity. Earlier this year, Cloud Comrade won the 2021 AWS APN Consulting Partner of the Year Award for its consistently stellar performance in service delivery, growth in AWS business and a significant contribution to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in Singapore and ASEAN region. Very recently, Cloud Comrade achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency, making it among a handful of companies in the Asia Pacific to do so. The company also received the SAP Service Authorization for SAP HANA, making it one of the first companies in Singapore to achieve it.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 