Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Best Vegan Pies Are In!

Monday, 6 December 2021, 7:40 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

A recent newcomer to the competition, Wild Grain Bakery of Silverdale, Auckland, won the Supreme Winner Award with their delightful “Triple Berry Spiced Apple” pie, for the second year running. They also came runner up across 4 other categories, proving their pies are consistently awesome, no matter which flavour you try! Meanwhile Richoux Takapuna had clearly been taking lessons from Jason Hay, winning several categories with their incredible layers, flavour and perfect pastry.

Richoux Patisserie had been a consistent winner across most categories they entered since the inaugural Awards, thus it was felt only fair to ask Jason Hay to become a judge for this year's awards. Hay was given a Lifetime Contributor's Award at this year's ceremony, after proving to be an excellent judge of pies. His expertise in understanding what makes a good vegan pie helped the judges come to their decisions.

The panel of expert judges this year were Pasifika Cook-Along Presenter, the fabulous and talented Augustine Kopa, the formidable Jason Hay of Richoux Patisserie – crossing the line this year to become Judge Jason! Vegan actor and new-comer to The Vegan Pie Awards is Sonam Hoani- you might recognise him as Ricco on Shortland Street and the engaging, affable entrepreneur and co-owner of The Coffee Club, Brad Jacobs.
 

The NZ Vegan Pie Awards for 2021 are:

Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese:
Sponsored by Blissful
Winner: Richoux Patisserie, Takapuna
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery
Judges said; “Great layers, generous cheese and perfect pastry.”

Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese:
Sponsored by Plan*t
Winner: Richoux Patisserie, Takapuna
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery
Judges said; “Rich and savoury. Nice layers, appearance and gravy. Authentic”

Vegan Chicken:
Sponsored by Next
Winner: Richoux Takapuna ~ creamy chicken and mushroom
Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery ~ Chicken Curry
Judges said; “most authentic fleshy texture and good flavour”

Vegetable
Sponsored by Gilmour’s
Winner: Kai Pai Bakery ~ Vegetable
Runner-Up: Wild Grain ~ Vegetable
Judges said; “Great pastry. Beautiful creaminess. Nice mouth texture”

Café boutique – any sort of pastry, shape, open or closed
Sponsored by The Hemp Butter Co.
Winner: Logan McLean Cafe ~ Korean BBQ
Runner-Up: Pioneer Pie Co.
Judges said; “flavour and texture beautiful”

Gluten Free
Sponsored by Food Nation
Winner: Pioneer Pie Co. ~ Gluten free pie
Runner-Up: Rainbow Kitchen ~ Curry Lovers Pie
Judges commended the technical excellence of the pastry; great crunch and lovely softly spiced filling.

Sweet
Sponsored by The Coffee Club
Winner: Wild Grain Bakery ~ Triple Berry Spiced Apple
Runner-Up: Bon Appetit ~ Rhubarb and Apple
Judges said; “perfects scores all round. Beautiful appearance, shape and glaze with balanced flavours”

Commercial
Sponsored by Fry’s Family Foods
Winner: Kai Pai ~ Roast Vegetables and Cashew Curry
Runner-Up: The Goodtime Pie Co. ~ Korma Vegetable Pie
Judges said; “Stand out cashew and coconut flavour with great pastry”

Supreme Award
Sponsored by Culley’s
Wild Grain Bakery ~ Triple Berry Spiced Apple

For more info about the judges, the competition and delicious looking images check it out online

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 