Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OneRoof-Kantar Housing Survey: 2 Out Of 5 Kiwis Want The Govt To Forcibly Bring Down House Prices To Pre-Covid Levels

Monday, 6 December 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: OneRoof

6 December 2021 - Two out of five Kiwis want the Government to bring house prices down to pre-Covid levels, according to the results of a new poll by property listings site OneRoof.co.nz and data insights firm Kantar.

The OneRoof-Kantar Housing Survey, published in full in the OneRoof Property Report and on OneRoof.co.nz, shows rising house prices are a concern for the majority of New Zealanders.

More than 80% of those polled think current house prices are too high, with 68% believing that housing affordability will worsen in the next two to three years.

The view that house prices are too high was particularly prevalent among those living in Auckland and Wellington, especially in the 18-39 age group. Respondents aged above 60 are significantly more likely to think house prices are “about right”.

When it comes to current homeowners, however, confidence in being able to purchase another house is divided, with over half of respondents sitting on the fence. Those who say they are very confident at being able to purchase another house skew towards those living outside of the North Island, in places like Canterbury.

The survey found that most New Zealanders place the responsibility for increased house prices on property investors (62%), overseas buyers (52%), the Labour government (35%), the previous National government (24%), and banks (22%).

Regarding government action, 42% of respondents agree that they should forcibly bring house prices down to pre-Covid levels, compared to 31% who disagree. Strong agreement is higher among New Zealanders age 18-39, non-homeowners and those with an annual household income of $50,000-100,000.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan says it should come as no surprise that housing affordability has become a critical issue for New Zealanders. “The jump in house prices in the last 18 months has fuelled concerns among many that the market is out of control. The average property value for all of New Zealand has risen $225,000 in the last 12 months alone to just over $1m.

“The survey results show there is a lot of uncertainty about the current state of the housing market and, concerningly, suggest that Kiwis are polarised around house price levels.”

Independent economist and OneRoof columnist Tony Alexander says of the report, “It is surprising that 52% of people still say overseas buyers are responsible for house prices doubling in the past seven years, given there has been a ban on almost all foreign buying since late-2018 and only 40% of the price doubling since 2014 occurred before the ban. A larger 62% of people blame investors for house prices doubling and that seems accurate from my own analysis.”

Alexander says that with so many people reliant on house prices staying up to maintain wealth and ensure a comfortable aging, falling house prices are unlikely to be positively greeted by most people. “Yet in the OneRoof – Kantar survey, 42% feel the government should force house prices back down to pre-Covid levels. That would involve reversing the 39% rise in prices since March 2020.”

When it comes to what’s next for the market, Vaughan says, “Further rises in interest rates and the expected implementation of new lending controls are likely to take the heat out of the market over the coming 12 months, but for many Kiwis, this may add to the confusion of what direction the market is heading.”

NZME’s Chief of OneRoof Paul Maher says that OneRoof.co.nz supports Kiwis by offering the latest insights to help with their real estate journey, regardless of the market, and is a trusted, independent resource. “With thousands of listings across New Zealand, the latest sales data and in-depth market insights and trends, OneRoof not only makes your property search simple, but provides you with the resources and knowledge to make informed decisions in the context of the market.”

See the full OneRoof – Kantar Housing Survey here.

The OneRoof Property Report is included in copies of the New Zealand Herald out today or can be found at OneRoof.co.nz/propertyreport.

Note about the poll: The OneRoof–Kantar Housing Survey 2021 was taken between Wednesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 27, using the ConsumerLink Flybuys panel in New Zealand, which has more than 100,000 active members. Sampling was nationally representative, and then was post-weighted by age, gender and region to ensure it matched the underlying population as published by Statistics New Zealand. Only those aged 18-plus were included. The sample size was n=1,001 and the maximum margin of error for total sample (at 95% confidence level) was plus or minus 3.1%.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from OneRoof on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>

Statistics: Consents Remain At Record Levels
There were 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October 2021, up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. "The year ended October 2021 marks another record for the annual number of new homes consented,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


PriceSpy: Producer Prices Increase
New Black Friday and Covid-19 Report* released by PriceSpy says people’s fear of stepping inside physical shops during big sales events like Black Friday has risen since last year; Kiwis are still planning to shop, but more than ever will do it online this year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 