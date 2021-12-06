Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Activity Down In September Quarter

Monday, 6 December 2021, 10:39 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent.

“This was the first time since April last year that non-essential building activity paused due to COVID-19 alert level 4 restrictions,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

