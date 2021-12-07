Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parkable Raises NZ$4.7 Million In New Funding

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Parkable

Parkable, the New Zealand-based parking optimisation startup, has raised NZ$4.7 million of both debt and equity funding from Pioneer Capital and from existing and new shareholders to secure continued growth in its target overseas markets, including Australia, the UK and the USA, ahead of a planned series B in the new year.

Shayne Shepherd, Investment Director from Pioneer Capital said; “Parkable is the kind of globally-focused, fast-growing New Zealand company that we look to support. Our private debt offering enables Parkable to accelerate its growth whilst minimising dilution for existing shareholders ahead of future capital raises. They have a great track record with strong strategic growth plans. We are really excited to be partnering with the Parkable team for this next phase of their journey.”

Rowan Simpson’s Hoku Group, as well as other existing shareholders and advisory board members Jason Kilgour and David Brain, have all increased their holdings and new shareholders include Michael Acland and Clare and Pip England (Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner).

Parkable raised $4.7 million led by Spark in its series A round in September 2019.

This investment round takes Parkable’s fundraising to $12.9 million since its inception in March 2015, although growth has largely been funded by revenue, which is projected to surpass $10 million annualised recurring revenue by the new year.

Toby Littin, Parkable Co-Founder and CEO, said: “This is a significant raise and signals great confidence from Pioneer Capital as well as existing and new investors and means we can focus on converting the business opportunities in front of us. We are extending fast into some big global markets like the UK and US and are consolidating our already established position in Australia.

“We’re now in a position to grow our team and to fully globalise our platform. We’re on track to double our revenue, so it’s an exciting time for the business,” he added.

Currently, Parkable is growing in the UK with an electric vehicle charging product and has landed its first significant contracts for staff parking management in the USA. The company is focusing on bolstering teams in New Zealand and Australia and establishing teams in the US and the UK to support continued growth.

Parkable’s software enables flexible, optimised parking for workplaces. The widespread transition to flexible working since COVID-19 has fuelled the company’s success, as employers require an efficient, fair system for managing and allocating parking for a newly flexible workforce.

 

About Parkable

Parkable was founded by Toby Littin (CEO), Brody Nelson (CTO) and Warwick Beauchamp in 2016. A Deloitte Rising Star winner, Parkable is a sharing economy platform for car parking that allows companies and individuals to rent out their empty parking bays. Parkable also provides staff parking management solutions for enterprises and small businesses. Sometimes referred to as ‘Airbnb for parking’, users of the Parkable app can find and pay for car parking spaces as required without cash, either on the fly or spaces can be reserved. Car park owners can also enjoy the additional income from letting out spaces when they aren’t being used.

About Pioneer Capital

Pioneer Capital is one of New Zealand’s leading investment firms. The firm has invested in 29 businesses and made 18 bolt-on acquisitions with a focus on accelerating growth via international expansion. Pioneer has a track record of partnering with owners and managers to build sustainable value. Pioneer Capital is based in Auckland and manages capital on behalf of some of New Zealand’s leading institutional and private investors. For more information, please visit www.pioneercapital.co.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Parkable on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 