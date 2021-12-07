Auckland’s Urban Expansion Continues – With A New Block ‘greenfield’ Block Placed On The Market For Sale

Auckland’s urban residential growth around its southern metropolitan boundary is continuing - with a four-hectare block of former farmland designated as residential zone under the proposed Waikato District Plan being placed on the market for sale.

The generally rectangular-shaped block on the southern outskirts of Tuakau township in the Counties region just south of Auckland, comprises of a 4,34-hectare block currently zoned 'rural residential' under the Waikato District Council (WDC) proposed plan.

The land has been owned and farmed by the Dromgool family for three generations, and is being sold as part of an estate sale. The property is bordered by the formed Dromgools Road and by two unformed paper roads - including an extension to Geraghtys Rd, while there is also capacity with council approval to extend McGuires Road to wrap around the property.

The greenfield site at 2-34 Dromgools Road/97-111 Geraghtys Road in Tuakau is now being marketed for sale at auction on December 14 through Bayleys Takanini. Salespeople Ben Jameson and Shona Brown said the Counties/North Waikato region and various townships within it had seen phenomenal residential growth over the past seven years.

“For example, we have seen the evolution of suburban hubs such as Anselmi Ridge on the outskirts of Pukekohe, Paerata Rise, Karaka, the expansion of Clarks Beach, and now Tuakau, on what was previously pastureland,” said Jameson.

“Meanwhile in the North Waikato just down State Highway One, there has been equally substantial growth in and around the townships of Pokeno where demand outstrips supply, and Te Kauwhata – where developer Winton Group has had a phenomenal success selling down sections and house and land packages.

“Residential construction across the Counties region of Auckland and neighbouring North Waikato has been progressing at a rapid pace in recent years to keep up with the population growth, and this new residential enclave at Tuakau will go some way to helping deliver accommodation solutions to satisfy the on-going demand from both home and section buyers,” Jameson said.

Between 2018 – 2020, Jameson and Brown sold down the 90-lot Riverside Green residential – with the developer now looking for their next opportunity. And in early November, a 72-lot residential development was sold ahead of the tender date to a developer keen to move quickly on subdividing the location.

“The residential zoning of Dromgools Road/Geraghtys Road in what was formerly a rural residential block, is Waikato District Council’s direct response to recognising that what was once farmland on the outskirts of town is now the solution for alleviating housing pressure in the region by making better use of underutilised land in such a prime location,” Jameson said.

Jameson said that under the operative Waikato District Plan currently being reviewed and updated, the Dromgool Road/Geraghty’s Road titles were zoned 'rural residential' and could potentially be subdivided into lifestyle lots to allow for onsite septic systems and storm water management.

“Under the council’s current operative plan, the titles for Dromgool Road/Geraghty’s Road are not able to be developed as they are not yet serviced for wastewater,” he said.

“To be able to manage onsite wastewater, the current plan would require each section to be a minimum of 3,000-square metres.

“However, the proposed Waikato District Plan opens up the potential for rezoning the land to 'residential' which would allow for higher density subdivision.

“The council’s general subdivision guideline states: 'Proposed lots must have a minimum net site area of 450sqm'. Wastewater infrastructure would need to be built to service a residential subdivision.”

A decision on the proposed WDC plan is expected early next year. Jameson said that separate from the auction of the 4.34-hectare development site, there was also the opportunity to negotiate the purchase of an additional 5.1-hectare block located on the southern boundary of the largest lot – which would be suitable for establishing a park reserve or storm water amenity.

With a population of 4,128 people in the 2018 census, Tuakau has access to State Highway One via the Bombay on-ramp some 13 kilometres to the north-east, or via Pokeno some 10-kilometres away to the south-east.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media