Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stress Tests Show Strengthening Bank Resilience

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The latest stress tests carried out by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua show strengthening resilience in the banking sector and the benefits of continuing to build capital buffers.

Our annual bank stress testing programme helps us understand the implications of risks to financial stability by assessing the resilience of participating banks to hypothetical, severe but plausible stress scenarios.

We conducted two complementary stress tests for retail banks this year. Our regular Solvency Stress Test which tests the resilience of banks’ capital; and a Liquidity Stress Test which tested banks’ liquidity and funding resilience, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says.

“The results of the regular Solvency Stress Test showed that the New Zealand banking system has a stronger level of resilience than a year ago, as a result of higher capital levels, and is well placed to support the economy if conditions were to worsen,” Mr Bascand says.

“However, the results also indicated that a major stress event could make it difficult for banks to meet higher capital requirements in the lead up to full implementation of the new Capital Review standards in 2028. This reinforces the need for banks to continue to build capital in good times.”

The Liquidity Stress Test was our first banking industry test focused on liquidity since 2003. The test assessed the resilience of the 10 largest banks against unique liquidity shocks that result in a significant outflow of deposits and limits on access to market funding. The stress test was designed to test the extent of banks’ ability to meet customer withdrawals under very severe assumptions.

“In the adverse scenario, only four banks’ liquid assets could meet their net cash outflows for a period greater than six months before mitigating actions were needed, while only one bank in the very severe scenario lasted that long. Large banks fared worse than the smaller banks. However, banks were able to identify actions that, if effective, would considerably improve the outcome.”

The Liquidity Stress Test provided useful insights into the resilience of banks to liquidity shocks and highlighted areas for improvement in banks’ internal stress testing capability. The findings will be used as an input into our upcoming Liquidity Policy Review, due to commence in 2022.

More information

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>



Banking: Stress Tests Show Strengthening Bank Resilience

The latest stress tests carried out by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua show strengthening resilience in the banking sector and the benefits of continuing to build capital buffers... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 