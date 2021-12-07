Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prime Site In Premium Parnell Position

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A large Parnell property with a zoning that allows for intensive residential development up to 16 metres high offers multiple potential development, occupation or investment options.

The 1,400sqm freehold land holding at 25 Balfour Rd currently has a large dwelling on it but its Residential – Terrace Housing and Apartment Building (THAB) zoning allows for much more intensive development.

“It’s a prime site in a premium Parnell position that provides an opportunity for development or occupation or alternatively it could be bought as a long-term investment hold given the strength of the location,” says Bayleys’ senior commercial broker Damien Bullick. He is marketing the property with Bayleys City & Fringe division colleague Alan Haydock.

The offering is for sale by tender closing 4pm, Tuesday, December 7, unless sold prior.

Bullick says the rectangular shaped site sits above Gladstone Park which it is located next to. “Once developed, this elevated site, with an unobstructed northerly aspect would offer panoramic vistas from all levels over the park and the Gladstone tennis club out to the port, harbour and Auckland CBD, as demonstrated by the views from the existing single-level dwelling,” Bullick says. “Adding to it its attractiveness for residential development is the area’s double grammar school zoning for both Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls.”

The THAB zoning allows the highest density development of all the residential zones under the Auckland Unitary Plan permitting dwellings up to five to six storeys, providing they comply with other development controls.

This zoning allows for 50 percent site coverage as of right and would enable adjoining town houses or apartments to be built on the site subject to obtaining the necessary consents, says Haydock.

He says the property currently houses a tastefully refurbished and modernised character villa plus a more modern self-contained addition at the rear, providing five bedrooms in total. “This could generate a holding income while a development is planned or alternatively provide a Parnell home for a family or a residence or investment property for an astute land banker.”

Bullick says one of the property’s key attributes, which also enhances its appeal for future development, is its superb location in a green oasis at the north-eastern end of Parnell.

“It’s a short stroll through Gladstone Park into the larger Dove Myer Robinson Park and the Parnell rose gardens and then down to the Judges Bay waterfront and Parnell Baths. And if you’re looking to lift the tempo a bit, it’s also a comfortable walk to the eateries, bars and shops of Parnell Rise, the recently transformed St Georges Bay Road retail and dining precinct, the Parnell French market and Spark Arena.”

Neighbouring properties comprise a mixture of character homes, modern town houses and apartment and terrace housing developments. The location is also a short drive away from Tamaki Drive and the CBD via Quay St and also offers easy access to motorway onramps via Grafton Gully.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>


Government: David McLean Appointed As KiwiRail Chair

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today... More>>


Dairy NZ: ‘More Milk From Fewer Cows’ Trend Continues In A Record Year
Vodafone says it has 10,000 customers using its Wi-Fi Calling service. It took less than three months to reach that milestone; the service began operating in September... More>>



Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

ABC Business Sales: Demand High For Covid-proof Businesses
Despite the continuing challenges facing businesses in this Covid environment, right now there are more buyers looking for a small-medium sized business than there are sellers in the market... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 