ANTG & NUBU First To Gain Approval To Distribute Cannabis Flower In New Zealand

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

From today New Zealanders will be able to request access to medicinal cannabis dried flower for the first time ever, after leading medicinal cannabis company Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG) has been granted the green light to ship its locally cultivated product to New Zealand.

The Eve CBD flower will be accessed through New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis distributor, NUBU Pharmaceuticals, which has also been instrumental in brokering this historic arrangement.

ANTG Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Cantelo, said this is a landmark deal for both countries.

“This agreement is not only a historic first for New Zealand, but also beneficial for the Australian industry as a whole,” said Mr Cantelo.

“The high benchmarks in Australia for growing and producing medicinal cannabis has set us up as the best in the world,” he said.

“We have a reputation and climate for growing excellent produce in general - it makes sense that we would produce the highest quality medicinal cannabis product as well.”

“Our Kiwi neighbors will also have access to the highest quality Australian flower while their home-grown cultivation industry starts producing.”

ANTG’s growing and manufacturing facility complies with international quality standards (GACP and GMP), securing the gold standard in growing and manufacturing medicinal cannabis.

Co-Founder & CEO of NUBU Pharmaceuticals, Mark Dye, couldn’t be happier: “Being the first company to legally sell cannabis in New Zealand is beyond exciting - I can’t even begin to explain the blood, sweat and tears it has taken to get here.”

“I am excited for the patients – they have been calling out for this for decades. I am so proud it is the team at NUBU that has been able to make this happen for them,” said Mr Dye.

“ANTG are very much leading the Australasian cannabis industry. We are over the moon to have them as a distribution partner.”

ANTG Eve dried flower is for preparation of tea for oral consumption. It comprises total THC (THC+THCA): 10mg/g ( 1% w/w) Total CBD (CBD+CBDA): 125mg/g (12.5% w/w).

About Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

Formed in 2015, ANTG came about following personal experiences of its founder and CEO. It now produces four strains of medicinal cannabis flower and has just started production of four oil combinations. It also partners with research organisations including the University of Newcastle and University of Western Sydney, to unlock the potential of cannabis in the fight against cancer, dementia and inflammation. For more information visit

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Formed in 2016, NUBU Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis distribution company) brings medicinal cannabis products and medical devices to New Zealand, distributing them via partnerships with all the country’s pharmacy networks.

The company also develops New Zealand-made cannabis products for export markets, harnessing two of New Zealand’s great strengths, it’s innovative culture and unique botanicals.

