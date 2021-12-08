Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Partners With Medical Technology Innovator Mātai

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 6:31 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is proud to announce a new community partnership with Mātai, a not-for-profit research centre focused on enhancing the capabilities of medical imaging (MRI) using advanced software and machine learning.

Operating out of Gisborne-Tairāwhiti, Mātai is led by medical imaging academics and a team of national and international collaborators researching the use of cutting-edge technology to address issues that impact the community. Mātai’s research, project work and partnerships are influenced by and work alongside kaupapa Māori and a drive towards better health and social outcomes for the Tairāwhiti community and wider Aotearoa.

Led by partners Te Aopare Dewes and Justin Graham, and senior solicitor Rachael Jones, Chapman Tripp’s partnership providing pro bono and discounted legal services to Mātai aligns with the firm’s community strategy and dedication to playing an active role in the community through provision of funding, legal skills and time.

Partner and Māori Legal Group head Te Aopare Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi) said, “It will be immensely rewarding to work alongside the team at Mātai as it pursues growth in the competitive medical imaging industry. It will be fulfilling to give back to the community, while working in a developing area of law – the interface between intellectual property and matauranga Māori. We are looking forward to bringing a lens of our traditional and deep commercial IP experience, combined with our knowledge and experience of tikanga Māori concepts as part of our Māori legal group, Te Waka Ture.”

Mātai Chief Operating Officer Leigh Potter (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata, and Rongomaiwahine) said, “We are thrilled and hugely grateful to have the support of Chapman Tripp and their expert team, helping us to advance our research and importantly to protect our taonga and whakapapa as we grow. We are passionate about uplifting Māori health in regional Aotearoa, and to enable a community to have access to our advanced technology and people. Mātai is well placed to support regional economic development, including Mātauranga Māori, and to create a pipeline for jobs in the research, science and technology spaces.”

