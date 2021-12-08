Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thinxtra And Tether Create Internet Of Things Solution To Tackle COVID-19 Risk

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Thinxtra

Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand – December 8, 2021 – Thinxtra has announced it has expanded its partnership with New Zealand-based technology company, Tether, in the indoor air quality (IAQ) space to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to manage the risk of COVID-19 and other harmful contaminants in public venues.

As part of the extended collaboration, Tether has leveraged Thinxtra’s 0G network, powered by Sigfox’s low power wide area network (LPWAN) technology, to launch COVID Care, a smart IAQ monitoring solution which includes IoT devices and data analytics software, initially targeted at businesses, schools and aged care providers.

COVID Care monitors carbon dioxide (CO2) levels to identify the risk of COVID-19, and is the first solution of its kind globally that can be dedicated to a room or a group of rooms. The data collected by COVID Care devices is provided to decision makers – such as facility operators, teachers and managers – in a simple ‘risk level’ format that can be viewed in real-time and remotely via smartphone application and dashboard.

“CO2 is an excellent indicator of whether the air in a room is conducive to transmitting COVID-19 via aerosol particles, and it’s therefore not inconceivable that the future will hold CO2 evacuation alerts for classrooms, offices and other spaces occupied by large volumes of people,” said Brandon Van Blerk, Chief Executive Officer at Tether.

“Our objective is to reduce anxiety about COVID-19 by providing clear insights around the health of buildings to the people occupying them, which can then be used to take the best actions immediately, and creating the right balance between healthy and energy-efficient facilities management.”

Tether has experienced demand for the Thinxtra-powered solution from customers in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and expects take-up across Australia in the future.

Nicholas Lambrou, Chief Executive Officer at Thinxtra, said, “Our partnership with Tether delivers a single solution comprising battery-powered sensors which continuously monitor indoor air quality, and information delivered when it’s needed via our national 0G Network, powered by Sigfox technology. The data collected by Tether’s sensors is then analysed by its software platform to inform decisions – whether it’s to resolve ventilation issues by opening windows or deploying air purifiers and filters. COVID Care marks a significant step towards smarter buildings in NZ and beyond.”

##

About Thinxtra

Thinxtra accelerates business efficiency by connecting physical assets and making them work smarter. The company provides fit-for-purpose Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and solutions that are economically viable and operationally scalable. Thinxtra owns and operates the Sigfox 0G Network in Australia, New Zealand (A/NZ) and Hong Kong, and is a member of 0G United Nations, the global association of 0G Network Operators.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Thinxtra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


R&NTU: KiwiRail strike notices withdrawn following new offer
Strike notices on KiwiRail have been withdrawn. Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says following negotiations between the RMTU and KiwiRail, a new offer from KiwiRail will be taken back to union members for ratification... More>>



Banking: Stress Tests Show Strengthening Bank Resilience

The latest stress tests carried out by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua show strengthening resilience in the banking sector and the benefits of continuing to build capital buffers... More>>


Statistics: Building Activity Down In September Quarter
The volume of building activity in New Zealand fell 8.6 percent in the September 2021 quarter, compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Residential building activity fell by 6.4 percent in the September 2021 quarter, while non-residential building activity fell 12 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Reflects On Time At RBNZ
Central bankers must continue to look forward to guard against the unpredictable, Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand says in a speech published today. Mr Bascand joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in 2013 during the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis... More>>


Xero: Data Reveals ICT Expenditure Key To Small Business Sales Growth
Xero, the global small business platform, today released a new report which shows New Zealand small business ICT expenditure has increased 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels - more than the UK (20%) and Australia... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range And Revises Earnings Guidance At First Quarter Update

Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range, reported a solid start to the 2022 financial year and revised its earnings guidance... More>>


Canterbury Museum: New Research - Bald Haast's Eagle Feasted On Moa Guts
New Zealand’s extinct Haast’s Eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), the largest known eagle, gulped down viscera like a vulture and may even have been bald, new research suggests... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 