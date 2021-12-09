Laura Scampion Becomes NZ Country Managing Partner Of DLA Piper

DLA Piper has announced that Laura Scampion has been appointed Country Managing Partner of DLA Piper of New Zealand, succeeding Martin Wiseman from January 1, 2022.

The first partner to be appointed following the integration with DLA Piper, Laura will be the first woman to lead DLA Piper in New Zealand.

“I am really excited by the opportunity to lead the New Zealand team and build on Martin’s legacy of work in growing DLA Piper in New Zealand. We are a law firm like no other in this country. That’s a big responsibility.”

Asked what she’s planning for DLA Piper, Laura says “We’ll continue to strengthen connections with DLA Piper teams across the globe and tap into sector trends and thought leadership across the US, Asia Pacific and EMEA regions. Having such significant global reach is a competitive advantage in New Zealand.”

“We’re continuing our radical change journey with the introduction of our Law & Solutions. This is the DLA Piper platform for new, often digital, solutions beyond traditional legal services - like litigation funding, integrated M&A advisory, digital asset tokenisation, AI that detects anti-competitive business practices, sustainability and ESG advisory services and more. All these products and services are available in New Zealand with DLA Piper. Expanding the services we offer beyond legal services and providing innovative solutions for our clients is a real priority for us.”

“My vision is to keep building on what we have by bringing all of this new thinking to life in New Zealand. I can’t wait to get started,” she says.

Laura has more than 20 years of local and international legal experience representing a range of large organisations and is a well-known legal commentator and presenter with expertise in employment and health and safety law.

She holds leadership and governance roles locally and globally for DLA Piper as a New Zealand Board Member, head of the employment practice, Co-Chair of New Zealand’s Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee, lead of New Zealand’s Head Start Programme, and as a member of the Asia Pacific Diversity and Inclusion Council and Asia Pacific Regional Advisory Group, and former Trustee of the Global Scholarship Programme. Laura is a member of Global Women, is ranked in Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 and listed as a 2021 Changemaker and Top (100) Diverse Board-Ready Director.

Charles Severs, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at DLA Piper says “We are thrilled to welcome Laura as New Zealand Country Managing Partner. Laura has made a considerable impact since joining DLA Piper. She will bring a fresh perspective to leading the firm at a time of significant challenge and opportunity to businesses in New Zealand and around the world.”

“We are looking forward to Laura driving our new Law & Solutions and sustainability and ESG commitments as we continue to change the traditional law firm model and culture. She is well respected internationally for her efforts in leading on diversity and inclusion and in progressing opportunities for diverse practitioners to join and advance their careers with DLA Piper,” he says.

“I would also like to thank and acknowledge Martin Wiseman for the enormous contribution he has made to DLA Piper New Zealand guiding it through significant growth and change, including integration with the global firm.”

DLA Piper current New Zealand Country Managing Partner Martin Wiseman says it is a significant milestone for the firm, as it continues to build on its position as the first global law firm in the New Zealand market.

“Laura has made a major contribution to DLA Piper since she joined us in 2011. She became a partner in March 2015, which coincided with the New Zealand firm integrating with DLA Piper.”

“Her work in diversity and inclusion, employment law, the rapidly evolving area of health and safety, and in advising boards on business ethics has been hugely influential,” he says.

Martin Wiseman will continue as a full-time practising Corporate Partner and in his other roles including as Chair of the Starship Foundation. Laura will also continue to support her clients as leader of the Employment Practice Group in New Zealand.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

© Scoop Media

