Access | Partners In Property Continues Growth With An Acquisition And Appointment Of A GM

One of New Zealand's leading facilities services companies, Access Partners in Property based in Wiri – has reorganised its senior management team hot on the heels of acquiring The Building Wash Company in recent weeks.

Founders and shareholders, Lance Pearson and Richard Cawson, will continue as Access Partners in Property Directors and Board members following the appointment of Craig Pearson to the role of General Manager.

This GM role encompasses three synergistic brands Access – Gunac and The Building Wash Company, that together represent a significant facilities management, projects and waterproofing business operating from a Head office in Auckland with regional branches in Tauranga and Hamilton.

Lee Root the current Sales and BD Manager is promoted to National Sales Manager.

Established in 2005 and employing more than 140 people, Access | Partners in Property implemented a robust transition process that demanded a strong business case and future vision from Craig, the Senior Management Team and the Board.

Optimistic and excited by his new challenge, Craig says that his job as Sales and Marketing Manager for the past 5 years has familiarised him with all aspects of the business.

"We are a customer directed business," says Craig. "Our customers set the agenda, and that's why we have enjoyed rapid growth. That isn't going to change – we are safety and customer first always.

"When I came on board five years ago initially as a marketing consultant, I always maintained that marketing is everything and everything is marketing. It is all about the customer, from sales to operational activity and finance. As a member of the Senior Management Team, I have developed a deep and broad understanding of the business from a customer and leadership perspective."

Craig said he would continue to position the business as one of the leading facilities services and property maintenance companies in the North Island.

"We are focussed on safety, sustainability and delivering outstanding services to our customers. We will continue to strive to be socially, environmentally and financially sustainable.

"Access Partners in Property have the advantage of being a one-stop-shop that offers a diverse range of solutions in the building and property space. The acquisition of The Building Wash Company is in line with our vision to increase market share and capacity.

"We are customer-driven. We value our people, and we value the environment – together, that's a powerful combination that sets us up to continue our growth trajectory."

Craig is well equipped to lead the business due to his commercial experience, combined with tertiary qualifications and a plumbing trade.

Founders and shareholders Lance and Richard will step back from the day-to-day running of Access Partners in Property to focus on the group's strategic direction.

For more information visit: https://access.kiwi.nz/

ABOUT

Founded in 2005 by directors and shareholders Richard Cawson and Lance Pearson, Access Partners in Property is a building maintenance and construction company that includes Gunac Waterproofing Specialists and The Building Wash Company.

The company's head office is in Wiri, Auckland, with branches in Tauranga and Hamilton, where they offer a range of facilities services, including:

Exterior cleaning and height work

Projects and construction

Building and property maintenance

Industrial abseiling

Waterproofing

Metal roofing

One of New Zealand's larger privately owned facilities management companies, Access Partners in Property, was started when Richard and Lance (as work colleagues at a large facilities management company) combined their expertise and knowledge to form the business.

The duo went on to win contracts for property maintenance services in the Britomart and Downtown precinct. Contract work in the building washing division, the maintenance division and the project areas for Auckland Council followed. Clients now include many of New Zealand's leading blue-chip companies like Restaurant Brands, Goodman, Metlifecare, Oyster, Stride and Cordis.

© Scoop Media

