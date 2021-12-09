Statement On The Ruby Princess

The New Zealand Cruise Association is pleased that the New Zealand Customs’ investigation has confirmed Ruby Princess and its local port agents made appropriate health declarations when the ship visited New Zealand in March 2020. It is clear from the outcome that the ship’s crew and others connected with the visit did the right thing in satisfying pre-arrival reporting requirements.

In a message to the Association, NZ Customs thanked the cruise industry for its “open engagement” with the investigation, which had made it easier during a challenging time. The findings will help to reassure the people of New Zealand that the cruise industry can be depended upon to act responsibly and in full compliance with local regulatory requirements.

