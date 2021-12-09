Paul Hancox Appointed As Chief Commercial Officer

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) today announced Paul Hancox has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

Hancox joined NZME in 2017, leading a significant commercial portfolio as Head of Agency, Enterprise, Events, Partnerships, Government and Rural. He joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019. Already responsible for agency and key customer revenues, Hancox will now oversee direct clients in addition to his existing portfolio.

Michael Boggs, CEO of NZME says Hancox is absolutely the best person to lead the Commercial team into the next phase of growth. “Paul has a proven track record in his time as Chief Revenue Officer and this appointment is both a reflection and extension of that. With over 25 years of experience in the media industry, there is no doubt that Paul will continue to add immense value in this role.”

Hancox is looking forward to taking the commercial team into 2022, saying, “The past two years have shown how important media is to New Zealanders, and the breadth and depth of our audience engagement has allowed our sales teams to create some truly exceptional content for clients to connect with their customers when, where and how they want to.”

“I’m excited about the challenges and opportunities next year will bring, and I’m looking forward to picking up on the incredible work done to date with a fantastic Direct sales team while continuing to work with the Agency team.”

The Commercial team has previously been led by Wendy Palmer; it was announced in November she would step away from her full-time executive position.

