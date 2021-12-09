Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Alan Pollard Appointed Chief Executive Of Civil Contractors NZ

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Civil Contractors NZ

Alan Pollard has been appointed Chief Executive of Civil Contractors New Zealand, the national business association for New Zealand’s civil infrastructure construction industry.

Mr Pollard comes to CCNZ following ten years at the helm of Apples and Pears New Zealand, New Zealand’s industry association for pipfruit growers, packers and exporters.

During his tenure, the New Zealand apple and pear industry has almost trebled its export earnings, leaping from NZ$340m in March 2012 to NZ$920m last year.

Civil Contractors New Zealand President Tony Pike said Mr Pollard was a ‘highly capable and experienced industry leader and advocate’, and the move would ensure continuity and leadership for the association.

“We made this decision based on Alan's experience in providing a strong industry voice to decision makers, and the lead role we believe CCNZ will need to play addressing issues such as workforce, cost escalation and health and safety in coming years.”, Mr Pike said.

“Like the civil construction industry, the apple and pear industry has a wide range of members from small family businesses to large multinational companies. Alan has a strong track record, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Mr Pollard takes over from previous CCNZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock, who retires at the end of December following six and a half years in the role.

Mr Pike said Mr Silcock deserved acknowledgement for his time spent representing the industry as CCNZ's first Chief Executive following the merger of Roading New Zealand and the New Zealand Contractors Federation.

“Peter has done an outstanding job developing CCNZ into the professional, credible and relevant organisation it is today through clear vision, strong advocacy and excellent leadership for the country’s infrastructure construction industry.”

