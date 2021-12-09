Smokefree “Dairygeddon” Sees Call For Compensation And Greater Security



Dairy owners want compensation and a massive boost in security with the

end of cigarette sales being signalled. Something that will see crime

spike as black marketers rob stores for 'the good stuff' before

conventional tobacco sales end.

“There is no point stamping our feet because the government won’t

listen,” says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’

Group.

“We know that from our petition, which has over 1,700 online and

physical signatures, that supposedly local MP’s did not get back to us

on. We now have a sponsor but it looks as if it won’t be tabled until

2022, whereas the Cancer Society’s one sped right on through.

“This is why we plan to write to the Associate Minister of Health, Dr

Verrall, to ask for a meeting with her, the Minister of Finance and the

Minister of Police in order to talk about compensation and security.

“In the 1990’s, when tobacco sponsorship for events and sports were

axed, the Health Sponsorship Council was created to fill the void. If

the government can do that then and underwrite major events for Covid

risk now, then a compensation package is right and proper to help some

4,000 dairies and owner-operated service stations reimagine their

businesses.

“As the Minister wants very low nicotine cigarettes it will likely mean

genetically engineered tobacco that’ll only be sold at a tenth of

current outlets. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that

assaults, robberies and potentially dairy owner deaths could result over

the next few years.

“The gangs are the big winners as they’ll set up ‘ciggie houses’ selling

full-strength tobacco alongside the ‘tinnie houses.’

“Look, we don’t disagree with the need for a Smokefree New Zealand, but

the Minister’s press release reads as if it was written well before the

2021 Health Survey results came out last week.

“Due to vaping, a record 98,000 New Zealanders have quit smoking daily

over the past year, 34,000 of them Maori. The Minister claims it will

take decades for Maori to become smokefree but based on a 6.3% drop in

just one year, that could be in less than six years.

“We now face ‘dairygeddon’ where the South Island’s entire West Coast

may only have one or two legal outlets. Instead, give dairies back vape

flavours and that will at least stop the flight to the black market and

provide real options for smokers and a way forward for dairies.

“All dairy owners want is a fair go given the consultation process that

we submitted on, now appears to have been pre-determined,” Mr Kaushal

said.

© Scoop Media

