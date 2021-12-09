Branding, Websites, Marketing & Results - Lime Digital, Your Turn-Key Digital Partner

With an increasingly linked relationship between branding, marketing, and online user experience, it’s becoming more and more important to craft a consistent customer experience. There are many touchpoints where a business and a customer interact, and every point of contact is banked in their memory-making up their overall perception of a brand.

If some of these touchpoints are weaker than others, it can muddy the waters of an otherwise strong brand, creating missed opportunities. If a business focuses on a strong brand presentation - through sharp-looking stores, fancy uniforms, new vehicles, but their website is an incoherent mess, then the website is letting down the perception of the brand in a big way.

This is exactly why in this modern age of intermeshed brand touchpoints, it’s vital to keep all of your operations to a high standard.

The wonders of an all-around helping hand

With so many ways to showcase your brand to your customer, and so many areas to improve, it can be very daunting to start the journey of improving them. If you’re outsourcing your marketing work, you’ll notice that some agencies specialise in branding activity, some agencies focus on their niche of SEO and PPC marketing. A wide range of website businesses build great websites but deliver average performance on an SEO front.

With so many moving parts involving different companies, it means 2 or 3 times the amount of activity than what is actually needed. It means more time spent explaining what you need in meetings, and more people to keep in contact with. It becomes almost impossible to fit this extra work into an already busy day, so things that don’t seem like a direct priority get missed - and that’s where things fall apart.

There is definitely room for improvement here. And that’s why an all in one, turn-key solution is proving to be so successful here at Lime Digital. Over the last few years, Lime Digital has seen unprecedented growth within a highly competitive digital marketing space. A large part of this success can be linked to our holistic approach to the relationship between brands and consumers.

The key is that we don’t narrowly focus on one aspect of a business’s digital marketing mix - we provide the ability to execute every aspect of your marketing consistently.

The key benefits of having all of your digital marketing under one roof include:

- A much clearer understanding of your brand, its goals, how it operates, and how it can be improved.

- Less time spent in meetings, travelling, and making small talk.

- Save on costs - Having everything in one allows us to bundle deals together, and absorb fees that usually cover administration tasks.

Creative

If your business needs any form of creativity, any form of a website, or any form of marketing activity, Lime Digital has it covered. Each of these categories feeds into one another, and if all are completed in succession, it results in a very strong go-to-market business.

Everybody builds their business in a different way, so some of these steps may have been missed out during the growth journey. We help you find the missing pieces and add them into your marketing mix - providing you with a stronger brand than ever.

The creative side of Lime Digital provides you with all of the fundamental ingredients to keeping your brand consistent and coherent. If your brand could use a stronger corporate identity, we can help you with an in-depth brand book - giving you clear guidelines to which you can conduct your business. Your colour palette, font choice, logos, and the tone with which you communicate all come into play.

If you have employees that interact with customers, it’s important to have them looking sharp and professional - so we specialise in designing and producing apparel to have your team looking great.

Brand collateral is also a key part of your brand. Iconography, team photos, banners, booklets, and logos are all essential to your presentation. It often makes or breaks the rest of your marketing activities (such as your website), so it’s key to have a solid pillar of collateral to build from.

Another large area of opportunity that many, many businesses neglect to optimise is the quality of your media. Photos and videos make up an incredible amount of your online presence - through websites, through social media, through advertising, and anywhere else. If your media is lacking in quality, it looks like a lack of attention to detail - having you lose out on such an achievable area to master. Our professional video and photography team will provide you with a plethora of new content for your brand to use.

Website

Once the basic foundations of your brand are mastered, it will help you to be much more effective when it comes to the next stage up - your website.

Your website is one of your most important marketing assets by far. It’s the place where your potential customers learn about your business, it’s where they’re able to view your products and services, and it’s often their first point of contact with your business.

Everything on your website is within your control, so it’s your best chance to leave a lasting positive impression on your visitors. It’s been found that 60% of consumers will use a search engine to find the website of a brand during their research phase. It has also been found that 98% of people have at some point been dissuaded from their purchasing decision by inaccurate or low-quality content on a business’s website.

This highlights the high importance of having (and keeping) a polished, high-quality website that provides consumers with a great user experience.

As Auckland web designers and web developers, Lime Digital offers a range of website solutions to cater to all sorts of business situations.

A great option for our smaller clients is the availability of our template websites. This provides a cost-effective, well-performing website, to a much higher quality than can be offered by cookie-cutter self-build services. They also support much better SEO considerations and are designed by our in-house design experts.

If you’re looking to stand out, even more, we can design an entirely custom website for you. Unlike some website companies that look at SEO as an afterthought, we build all of our custom websites with the foundational SEO practices in mind - meaning that your website is set up in the best way to attract visitors right from the get-go.

If your business is e-commerce led, we offer in-depth e-commerce builds through Shopify - which include extensive back-end support to make managing your business easier. These websites are a vital piece of the sales funnel, so it’s important that your e-commerce site has a plan in place to get visitors coming to your site consistently.

Your website has the potential to make or break your business, and when paired with our branding expertise, design expertise, and SEO expertise, we’ve found that we can consistently deliver great results.

Marketing

Once your brand is set up to be a highly polished, highly coherent story, and your website is displaying your business in the best possible way, it’s time for the final piece of the puzzle - Marketing.

Marketing is where all of these components come together to get you the results you work so hard for. All of the smaller steps to get to this point now start to add up, and marketing sets it off by bringing eyes to your brand, and visitors to your site.

With a large site build, SEO will often be a big part of the equation. Our SEO specialists ensure that everything ranging from image alternative titles to page hierarchy is tailored to give your site the best possible ranking on Google. We work with you to find your most valuable search term keywords and target them with an in-depth SEO content plan to end up with visitors passively coming to your site. The fact that SEO is so closely blended with your website construction means that when bundled together, you always get an excellent result for both.

While conducting SEO work, it’s very common to run Pay Per Click Google ads as support. Working closely with our PPC expert, you will come away with a clear plan of operations for target keywords, bid strategy, and campaign budgets. Since the top 3 Google search results are 75% of all clicks, Google Ads at the top of your relevant search results page will make sure that leads are coming into your website quickly.

Depending on your audience, social media marketing can be vital to the presence of your business. We combine the capability of our media team, paid advertising team, and marketing team to give your social media the edge it needs to stand out on a highly saturated platform. We will work with you to get tangible results through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Youtube.

Email marketing and automation remains one of the most popular tools in our digital marketing umbrella. But there’s email marketing, and then there’s email marketing. We don’t partake in the half-hearted send and forget content that sits unread in your inbox - we make sure that we refine our campaigns to get the right message to the right person, at the right time. Automation helps to streamline the whole process and means that you can keep your marketing going consistently with ease.

Having your business fulfil its maximum potential in a modern age full of digital tools can seem like a daunting, complicated task. And it is when you have to juggle a range of different agencies at once.

But when you’re working with Lime Digital, you have expert access to all creative, website, and marketing services under one roof.

Save time by eliminating the extra meetings, save on costs by having your operations bundled up, and ensure that your business’s goals and operations are well and truly understood by your all in one marketing partner.

